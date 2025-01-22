ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It is a battle between the top and the bottom of the Premier League table as Liverpool hosts Ipswich. It is time to continue our Premier League odds series with a Liverpool-Ipswich prediction and pick.

Liverpool comes into the game at 15-5-1 on the year, sitting in first place in the Premier League. They have continued to dominate this year in the Premier League. Liverpool has won four of the last six games, with two draws, including a 2-0 win over Brentford in their last game. Further, they have not lost in their last 17 Premier League fixtures, dating back to the middle of September in a 1-0 loss to Nottingham.

Meanwhile, Ipswich Town is 3-7-12 on the year. They have struggled as of late, winning just once in their last six games, with one draw and four losses. They have also struggled in the last two games. Over the last two games, Ipswich Town has been outscored 8-0, falling to Brighton and Manchester City in the process.

Here are the Liverpool-Ipswich Premier League odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Premier League Odds: Liverpool-Ipswich Odds

Liverpool: -1050

Ipswich: +1900

Draw: +1100

Over 3.5 goals: -152

Under 3.5 goals: +124

How to Watch Liverpool vs. Ipswich

Time: 10:00 AM ET/ 7:00 AM PT

TV: Peacock

Why Liverpool Will Win

Liverpool is the top-scoring team in the Premier League this year. They have scored in 20 of 21 games this year in EPL play. The only time they did not score was in the lone loss they had this year. Further, they are scoring 2.38 goals per game this year, scoring 50 goals in 21 EPL fixtures. They have also scored well at home this year, scoring in nine of ten home fixtures, and averaging two goals per game.

Mohamed Salah has led Liverpool this year. Salah has 18 goals on an expected 17.0 and has 13 assists in EPL play this year. He also has converted all five penalty kick opportunities. Meanwhile, Luis Diaz has scored eight goals and has two assists in the Premier League season. Further, Cody Gapko, who has started just 13 of the 21 games he has appeared in, has scored six goals with two assists. Finally, Diogo Jota, who also comes in primarily as a sub, has five goals and two assists this year.

Liverpool has been dominant defensively. They have allowed just 20 goals this year in 21 EPL fixtures. Further, they have been dominant at home as well. This year they have allowed just eight goals at home, good for just .8 goals against per game. They also have four clean sheets at home this year.

Why Ipswich Will Win

Ipswich is scoring just 0.91 goals per game this year, scoring 20 times in 22 fixtures. They do score better on the road. They have scored in seven of ten road fixtures this year, scoring 1.2 goals per game on the road in EPL play. Also, when they have scored on the road, they have done it early, with eight of their 12 goals on the road coming in the first half.

Liam Delap has led the way for Ipswich this year. He comes in with eight goals and two assists on the year to lead the way. Meanwhile, Sammie Sxmodic has also been solid this year for Ipswich. He has scored four goals on an expected 3.4 this season. The only other multiple-goal scorer on the team is Omari Hutchinson. He has two goals and an assist this year for Ipswich. Finally, Leif Davis has been solid from his defensive position. Not only has he been one of the top defenders for Ipswich, he has a goal and two assists this year.

Ipswich is allowing 1.95 goals per game in Premier League play this year. They have allowed 43 goals in 22 games this year. They have been slightly better on defense on the road this year, allowing 19 goals over their ten road fixtures.

Final Liverpool-Ipswich Prediction & Pick

Liverpool is going to win this game, the question is just by how much. Liverpool scored two goals in each game with Brentford, who is a similar defense to Ispiwch, winning both games 2-0. They also scored five against West Ham and three against Leicester, both similar teams to Ipswich. In the first game this year, Liverpool won the game 2-0. Liverpool games rarely see over 3.5 goals scored. Only eight of their 21 games have gone over 3.5 goals, while just seven of Ipsiwch's games have gone over that marker. With Liverpool coming off a game earlier in the week, and having another mid-week fixture coming up, expect them to get up early and then settle into defense in this one.

Final Liverpool-Ipswich Prediction & Pick: Under 3.5 (+124)