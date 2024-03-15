Livingstone College is rolling in dough after receiving a third $1 million donation from an anonymous source. The donations have all occurred over the span of 180 days, starting first in October 2023 during Livingstone's homecoming. Although the donor did not reveal their identity, they left a message with the gift.
“I trust you will address the needs of the college,” wrote the veiled benefactor. Due to a lack of stipulations attached to the funds, Livingstone president Dr. Anthony J. Davis said the college could use the money to improve the school however the administration saw fit.
“Thank you,” Davis said. “This type of contribution allows the college to allocate funds strategically by enhancing academic programs, expanding scholarship opportunities, and investing in innovative facilities and technologies.”
Months later, on Livingstone's 145th Founder's Day celebration, President Davis announced a second million dollar donation to the school.
“Receiving two $1 million contributions from an anonymous donor is transformative for Livingstone College and will continue to impact the ongoing work being executed on the campus,” Davis said. “This second unrestricted contribution of this nature speaks to this community's confidence in the leadership of my presidency and this administration, and for that, we are grateful.”
Livingstone College's Founder's Day took place on Feb. 8. A little over a month later, the third and most recent donation came down the pipeline. While the first two donations came on special occasions (homecoming, Founder's Day), this third gift seemingly came out of the blue. In any case, Livingstone pledges to use the funds to improve the college and the student experience, particularly by updating the residence halls and classrooms.