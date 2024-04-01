The three dancers who are suing Lizzo for her recent social media post where she says she is going to “quit” music believe it is just one of her outbursts. Arianna Davis, Crystal Williams, and Noelle Rodriguez filed a lawsuit against the rapper last year, alleging that the “About Damn Time” singer showed behavior of sexual harassment, weight-shaming, racial discrimination, and creating a toxic workplace while they were her backup dancers. The dancers have also named the dance captain and her production company.
On Friday (March 29), Lizzo wrote on Instagram that she is sick of being “dragged” online and, therefore, will be done with music.
“All I want is to make music and make people happy and help the world be a little better than how I found it,” the Grammy winner said in a lengthy message on Instagram. “But I'm starting to feel like the world doesn't want me in it. I'm constantly up against lies being told about me for clout & views … being the butt of the joke every single time because of how I look.”
She continued: “I'm constantly up against lies being told about me for clout and view … being the butt of the joke every single time because of how I look … my character being picked apart by people who don't know me and disrespecting my name. I didn't sign up for this s— — I quit.”
What Lizzo's Dancers Have To Say About Instagram Post
Ron Zambrano, the attorney who represents Davis, Williams, and Rodriguez in the suit does not believe Lizzo's message.
“It's a joke that Lizzo would say she is being bullied by the internet when she should instead be taking an honest look at herself. Her latest post is just another outburst seeking attention and trying to deflect from her own failings as she continues to blame everyone else for the predicament she is in. Lizzo's legal and public relations strategy is a failure, so she is desperately trying to play the victim.”
He said that this is not the first time Lizzo has “thrown these childish tantrums before,” and that no one actually believes she is quitting music.”
Lizzo has yet to respond to Zambrano's statement but she has denied the allegations brought on by his clients.
“These last few days have been gut-wrenchingly difficult and overwhelmingly disappointing,” the singer wrote in a statement at the time. “My work ethic, morals, and respectfulness have been questioned. My character has been criticized. Usually I choose not to respond to false allegations, but these are as unbelievable as they sound and too outrageous to not be addressed. These sensationalized stories are coming from former employees who have already publicly admitted that they were told their behavior on tour was inappropriate and unprofessional.”