Is Lizzo done with music for good? Well, according to her recent post on Instagram, that just might be the case. On Friday (March 29), the “About Damn Time” singer announced that she is “quitting” because she is constantly getting “dragged” online.
“All I want is to make music and make people happy and help the world be a little better than how I found it,” the Grammy winner said in a lengthy message on Instagram. “But I'm starting to feel like the world doesn't want me in it. I'm constantly up against lies being told about me for clout & views … being the butt of the joke every single time because of how I look.”
She continued: “I'm constantly up against lies being told about me for clout and view … being the butt of the joke every single time because of how I look … my character being picked apart by people who don't know me and disrespecting my name. I didn't sign up for this s— — I quit.”
https://www.instagram.com/p/C5HVa0hS-VD/
Lizzo didn't mention that she is specifically quitting music, but we can project that the singer might be going down that path since it is what propelled her into the spotlight, which ultimately landed her a subject to be ridiculed.
It is also no secret that over the past few months, the singer has had a hard time with legal issues. Back in August 2023, several of her dancers sued her for alleging abuse, discrimination, harassment, and more while working under her Big Grrrl Big Touring Inc. company.
Lizzo Responds To Lawsuit
Days after news broke about her dancers suing her, the “Juice” singer took to Instagram to clear her name.
“These last few days have been gut-wrenchingly difficult and overwhelmingly disappointing,” the singer wrote in a statement at the time. “My work ethic, morals, and respectfulness have been questioned. My character has been criticized. Usually I choose not to respond to false allegations, but these are as unbelievable as they sound and too outrageous to not be addressed. These sensationalized stories are coming from former employees who have already publicly admitted that they were told their behavior on tour was inappropriate and unprofessional.”
With passion comes hard work and high standards,” she said. “Sometimes I have to make hard decisions, but it's never my intention to make anyone feel uncomfortable or like they aren't valued as an important part of the team. I am not here to be looked at as a victim, but I also know that I am not the villain that people and the media have portrayed me to be these last few days. I am very open with my sexuality and expressing myself, but I cannot accept or allow people to use that openness to make me out to be something I am not. There is nothing I take more seriously than the respect we deserve as women in the world. I know what it feels like to be body-shamed on a daily basis and would absolutely never criticize or terminate an employee because of their weight.”
She concluded her statement by writing: “I'm hurt but I will not let the good work I've done in the world be overshadowed by this,”and thanking those who have supported her during this difficult time.