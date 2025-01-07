ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with an LMU-Saint Mary's prediction and pick. Find out how to watch LMU-Saint Mary's.

There is a ton of interesting college basketball in the Western United States on Tuesday night. The Mountain West has several games on the docket, including a late-night game between UNLV and Boise State. Half an hour after UNLV-Boise begins, this game will round out the full Tuesday schedule in college hoops. It's a WCC battle between Loyola Marymount and Saint Mary's.

Loyola Marymount lived on both sides of the coin last week. The Lions, playing at home, had a Jekyll and Hyde week in WCC play. Last Thursday, they crushed Oregon State. The Beavers had been really good up to that point, but they had no answers for LMU and got drilled in a shocking blowout. LMU played its best game of the season and entered Saturday night thinking it could challenge Gonzaga. Instead, the Zags put it to Loyola Marymount in a 96-68 laugher. Gonzaga led by 18 at the half and controlled this game from start to finish. Loyola Marymount did everything right against Oregon State, everything wrong against Gonzaga. That wild pendulum swing is certainly something bettors have to think about and wrestle with heading into this game versus Saint Mary's.

The Gaels are 13-3 this season, but they have lost to the best teams they have played. Saint Mary's has lost to Arizona State, Boise State, and Utah State. The one really good win on SMC's schedule was a victory over Nebraska. In WCC play, the Gaels have played the soft underbelly of the conference, beating the “3 Ps” — Portland, Pepperdine, and Pacific — over the past few weeks. Those three wins don't really prove anything, and they don't show us anything we don't already know. We might begin to learn more about Saint Mary's in this game against an LMU team which is volatile and erratic but, on its best night, can be really good, as we saw against Oregon State last week. We might gather some new information about the state of play and the balance of power in the WCC based on this specific matchup.

Here are the LMU-Saint Mary's College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: LMU-Saint Mary's Odds

LMU: +12.5 (-102)

Moneyline: +680

Saint Mary's: -12.5 (-120)

Moneyline: -1100

Over: 134.5 (-110)

Under: 134.5 (-110)

How to Watch LMU vs Saint Mary's

Time: 11 p.m. ET/8 p.m. PT

TV: ESPN2, ESPN Plus

Why LMU Will Cover The Spread/Win

Saint Mary's has been a bad-team bully, a team which wipes out inferior competition decisively. Is LMU a bad team, however? Should LMU be lumped in with the 3 Ps and the other not-very-good teams Saint Mary's has thrashed? We're not sure, based on what we saw when Loyola Marymount took a good Oregon State team to the woodshed. If LMU plays anywhere close to the Oregon State standard, it should easily cover a double-digit spread and should be in the hunt to win this game outright heading into the final five minutes.

Why Saint Mary's Will Cover The Spread/Win

LMU lost to Gonzaga by 28 at home. On the road at Saint Mary's, LMU should lose by at least 13, which is all SMC needs to cover the spread.

Final LMU-Saint Mary's Prediction & Pick

Our lean is to LMU, but Saint Mary's could easily blow the doors off this game. Wait for a live play.

Final LMU-Saint Mary's Prediction & Pick: LMU +12.5