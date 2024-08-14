A Nashville lawmaker aims to enhance street safety following the tragic death of Tennessee State football player Chazan Page.

Per a report by Fox 17, Emily Benedict, Nashville's District 7 councilwoman, seeks to address the 900 reported vehicle-related injuries and crashes on Gallatin Pike over two years. Among them was TSU football player Chazan Page, killed in a hit-and-run on the same road.

His death has spurred local officials to advocate for safer roads. Improving the stretch between Hart Lane and Briley Parkway on Gallatin Pike is a top priority.

Benedict noted, “That section of Gallatin Pike is really wide,” as she works to secure funding for road repaving, narrowing, and speed limit reductions. She is seeking support and funding from the state and Nashville's transportation department.

Page's mother, Lawanda Page, described it as one of the city's high-crash corridors. Page emphasized, “It needs to happen to reduce speed not only on Gallatin Road but also on various other Nashville streets.”

While road enhancements can't change the past, they may prevent future tragedies. Chazan was fatally struck by a speeding vehicle after pushing his girlfriend to safety.

“A car was going probably like 100 miles an hour down the street,” Jernigan told Fox 17 Nashville. “We were walking, but I was on the side where the car was. It happened so fast. But yeah, [Chazan} pushed me out of the way, and he got the brunt of it all.”

33-year-old Arsenio D. Miller was arrested and faced charges of leaving the scene of a fatal crash, failing to provide aid, failing to promptly report a crash, and failing to report a crash. However, the state of Tennessee dropped the charges due to insufficient evidence, per reporting from WSMV.

A lawyer for Miller mentioned that the District Attorney’s office invoked a Nolle prosequi, indicating they chose not to prosecute at the moment. The DA’s office could revisit prosecution if new evidence emerges, in which case they would present the charges to a Grand Jury. WSMV reports that, Miller is currently held in custody for a probation violation in Florida.

Beyond seeking justice, the Page family is honoring Chazan's memory by fundraising for a legacy scholarship.