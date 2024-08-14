The New York Mets have turned their season around after a slow start. The Mets upgraded at the trade deadline and are well positioned for a playoff push. Along the way, the team has fully embraced their “OMG” celebration. Based on a song by infielder/recording artist Jose Iglesias, “OMG” has become the Mets’ unofficial anthem. However, New York probably won’t be licensing the celebration out to other teams if Tuesday’s game is any indication.

Oakland Athletics’ reliever Austin Adams took the mound in the fifth inning and put an end to a potential rally by the Mets. After recording the final out of the fifth, Adams punctuated his successful outing by mimicking New York’s “OMG” celebration. This drew the ire of Mets’ closer Edwin Diaz. After the game, Diaz said Adams “crossed a line,” per SNY’s Danny Abriano.

Diaz ominously added, “He [can] do it always, that’s fine. But, he can’t get mad if we do something to him the next couple days,” per SNY.

The Mets signed Adams last November then designated him for assignment in February before trading the 33-year-old reliever to Oakland in March, just before the start of the season. Clearly, there are still some hard feelings about his brief tenure with the Mets as Adams was amped up in his return to New York.

Adams was called on to protect Oakland’s 7-4 lead with two on and no outs. He got the A’s out of the jam by striking out Francisco Alvarez on a 90 MPH slider. He then proceeded to mock the Mets’ celebration before animatedly muttering to himself as he walked off the mound and back to the dugout.

The Mets’ Edwin Diaz was feisty while defending the team’s celebration

The Mets noticed the over-the-top celebration – it was impossible not to notice – and took issue with it. “That’s something we do when we hit a homer or something,” Diaz explained per SNY.

After the game, Adams attempted to downplay his theatrics. “Honestly, I looked up, and I was surprised that I got out of [the inning], I was like, ‘Oh my gosh!’ And then it dawned on me: Oh my gosh. And then so I did it. But that song is sick. Iglesias is a good dude. Hopefully no one is offended,” he said, per The Athletic’s Will Sammon on X.

The Mets signed Iglesias to a minor league deal after he opted out of his contract with the San Diego Padres last season. He was called up at the end of May and injected energy into New York's lineup.

Adams did admit that being demoted and then traded by the Mets was on his mind. “You know when you get DFA’d you’re told you’re not good enough to play for a team anymore. You know it sucks, so yeah had a little extra juice today,” he said, per SNY.

The Mets have lost four straight and are 12-12 since returning from the All-Star break. The team is now eight games behind the first-place Philadelphia Phillies in the NL East entering play on Wednesday. New York is two games behind the Atlanta Braves, who hold the third National League Wild Card berth.