The Los Angeles Rams want to go into the season healthy, and that means keeping Matthew Stafford out of certain portions of practice. The Rams quarterback didn't participate in the second half of today's joint practice against the Dallas Cowboys due to hamstring tightness, as it was a part of a precautionary move, according to The Athletic's Jourdan Rodrigue.

“Rams QB Matthew Stafford played the first half of today’s practice including multiple 11-on-11 series before exiting with what a team spokesman said was hamstring tightness + precautionary. Jimmy G ended the day running the first team while Stetson Bennett ran the twos.”

Jimmy Garoppolo finished out the practice with the first team, and Stetson Bennett, who played the entire preseason opener, ran with the second team.

Stafford has a history with injuries, and the Rams are trying to be extra cautious, while also hoping that the hamstring injury doesn't prolong.

Matthew Stafford is not set to play in the preseason for the Rams

Matthew Stafford isn't expected to play in any preseason games, and during the opener against the Dallas Cowboys, the quarterback shared that he feels good going into the season.

“I feel great. Physically, as good as I've felt in a couple years, to be honest with you. I'm still 36, it's not like I'm running around like I was when I was 25, but I feel pretty good” Stafford said during the Rams' preseason game.

Stafford has a history of injuries over the past few seasons, and it would be best for the Rams to sit him until the games really matter. In 2022 he underwent elbow surgery and then was placed in concussion protocol in Week 9 during the same season. In 2023 he sprained his UCL and was sidelined for a few weeks, but he came back and helped the team reach the postseason.

Stafford has shown that when he's healthy, he's one of the better quarterbacks in the league, and the Rams are looking to be competitive this season with the pieces they have. Hopefully, Stafford's hamstring injury doesn't linger and he'll be ready for the start of the season.