The Los Angeles Rams are gearing up for an exciting 2024 season. The Rams took on the Dallas Cowboys in their NFL Preseason debut on August 11. The two teams had a joint practice on Tuesday and a minor scuffle took place after an incident involving defensive lineman Albert Higgins.

The Rams were performing a drill involving their offensive lineman and the Rams' defensive lineman. After the whistle was blown, Albert Higgins broke through the line of scrimmage and blew past one of Dallas' blockers. Higgins failed to stop his momentum and ended up pushing a staff member to the ground, as shown in a video by Jon Machota of The Athletic:

A handful of Rams players got upset and engaged in dialogue with Higgins after the play. The incident appeared to be resolved, and the drills resumed.

Rams eager to ascend in 2024-25

The Rams are coming off a 2023-24 season where they finished with a 10-7 record. Los Angeles earned an NFC Wild Card spot and took on a highly-touted Detroit Lions team. The Rams fought admirably but took a close 24-23 loss, ending their postseason run early.

Los Angeles is back for 2024-25 and ready to go. Offensively, the team will be led by Matthew Stafford. Stafford threw for 3,965 yards and 24 touchdowns during the 2023-24 season. Moreover, he boasted a 63.5 QBR, which placed him in fifth in the league. Stafford left practice on Wednesday with hamstring tightness. Once recovered, he looks to make a huge impact for the Rams. One of Stafford's go-to targets was former rookie Puka Nacua.

Nacua amassed an impressive 1,486 yards in his debut season, which ranked fourth in the NFL. Nacua also ranked ninth with 105 receptions. He and Stafford look to continue their reign as one of the top quarterback-wide receiver duos in the league during the Fall of 2024.

The Rams won their first NFL Preseason game of the year 13-12 against the Cowboys on Sunday. LA will take on the Chargers in their second matchup on August 17. It will be interesting to see how the Rams fare as they approach an opportunity to make a deep run during the 2024-25 season.