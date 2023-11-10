Don't expect a Loki Season 3, as the writer recently expressed that the second season closes the book on Tom Hiddleston's character.

Don't expect a Tom Hiddleston-led Loki Season 3.

Closing the book

Speaking to CinemaBlend ahead of the Season 2 finale, writer Eric Martin didn't seem confident in a third season happening.

“We approached this as like two halves of a book. Season one, first half. Season two, we close the book on Loki and the TVA,” he said. “Where it goes beyond that, I don't know. I just wanted to tell a full and complete story across those two seasons.”

Warning: Spoilers for Loki Season 2 ahead

In the finale of the second season, Hiddleston's Loki makes a huge sacrifice. He volunteers himself into exile and will oversee the tree-like structure he builds out of the Loom remains.

So it doesn't appear that Hiddleston will return. It is possible that he can return in a prequel or something of that magnitude. He was first introduced into the MCU in Thor (2011) and reprised the role in both sequels and the Avengers team-up films. This Disney+ series was his first chance to lead a project, despite his character's death in Avengers: Infinity War.

The first season of Loki premiered in June 2021. It was the third MCU Disney+ series made and the first to get a second season. Michael Waldron, who wrote and produced episodes of Rick and Morty, created the show and went on to write Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. He is also set to write Avengers: Secret Wars.

Tom Hiddleston stars alongside Owen Wilson, Tara Strong, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Wunmi Mosaku, and Jonathan Majors. Season 2 introduced Ke Huy Quan into the MCU as well.