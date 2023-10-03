A major MCU reunion is being teased by Loki producer Kevin Wright.

Speaking to Variety, Wright teased the endgame (pun intended) for Loki.

“That's the hope,” Wright said about Loki rejoining the MCU. “I don't want to — yeah. I think the the sun shining on Loki and Thor once again has always been the priority of the story we're telling.”

He continued, “But for that meeting to really be fulfilling, we have to get Loki to a certain place emotionally. I think that's been the goal of these two seasons.”

If this happens, it will be the first time Tom Hiddleston and Chris Hemsworth have shared the screen since Avengers: Endgame. Though Hemsworth did have an uncredited cameo in the first season of Loki as the voice of Throg. While it can seem like reuniting the brothers can undermine the stakes of other MCU projects, perhaps it will just be a small moment shared between the two.

The second season of Loki is setting up to premiere in early October. It follows an alternate dimension variant of the titular character and his adventures with the TVA. Eric Martin wrote (or co-wrote) all six episodes of the upcoming season. Owen Wilson, Sophia Di Martino, Gugu Mibatha-Raw, Wunmi Mosaku, and Tara Strong also star in the series.

Jonathan Majors was introduced as Kang in the first season of Loki. He would then reprise the role and was the main antagonist of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. Despite his controversies, Majors is set to reprise the role in the second season of the MCU series and the trailer revealed that he is in it.

Loki Season 2 will premiere on October 5 on Disney+.