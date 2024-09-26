With Derrick Rose announcing his retirement, we wanted to take a look back at his rating in every NBA 2K game since he was drafted. A generational talent whose career was unfortunately ruined by injuries, Rose played 16 seasons in the NBA, earning multiple awards and even an MVP honor in 2011. And it was just as fun controlling Rose in NBA 2K, where he was briefly one of the game's best players. Therefore, we decided to look at every NBA 2K game Rose appeared since being drafted in 2008.

Derrick Rose's NBA 2K History

NBA 2K9 – 2008 (PS2, PS3, Xbox 360 Windows – 2008)

Derrick Rose's first-ever appearance in an NBA 2K game is NBA 2K9, released in 2008.

The first overall pick from the 2008 NBA Draft had high expectations to play well in his first season. And he didn't disappoint, becoming Rookie of the Year after starting in 80 games. Although just his rookie season, Rose looked like a pro, averaging nearly 17 points per game with a field goal percentage of 47.5.

When NBA 2K9 first released, Derrick Rose had an 80 OVR. That puts him just four points under the highest-rated rookie, Victor Wembanyama. Running a franchise with the Bulls in 2K9 would be pretty fun, considering you have a young Derrick Rose to play with for years.

NBA 2K10 – 2009 (PS2, PS3, Xbox 360, PSP, Windows, Wii)

In NBA 2K10, Derrick Rose started the year with an 80 OVR again. In terms of stats, Rose posted nearly identical numbers to his Rookie Season. He averaged more points per game, had a higher FG and 3PT percentage, and started 78 games. And just like his rookie season, the Bulls only made it as far as the First Round in the playoffs. They just lost in five games instead of seven.

Therefore, Rose remained an 80, but better days were coming soon.

NBA 2K11 – 2010 (PS2, PS3, PSP, Xbox 360, Wii, Windows)

Derrick Rose began to take off in his third season, starting in 81 games and scoring 25 points per contest. He played even better, in the playoffs, where he averaged over 27 points per game in contests. The Bulls also managed to make it to the Eastern Conference Finals, where they lost to the Miami Heat. Since then, the Bulls have never made it to the Conference Finals since.

Because of his efforts, Rose's 2K rating jumped to 85.

NBA 2K12 – 2011 (PS2, PS3, PSP, Xbox 360, Wii Windows, iOS)

Because of his meteoric rise the year before, Rose entered NBA 2K12 with a 92 OVR. This tied him at 6th place with future Hall of Famer Kevin Durant. However, just as things started looking up, things went south for Rose, fast.

Rose only started in 39 games during the 2011-2012 season due to injuries. Despite this, he still performed fairly well, averaging almost 22 points per contest. The Bulls also went 50-16 that year, becoming division champs. But during the first round playoffs against the Philadelphia 76ers, he tore his ACL, and missed the rest of the playoffs.

Just months after signing a huge extension, Rose would begin to undergo some of the unluckiest days of his career.

NBA 2K13 – 2012 (PS3, PSP, Xbox 360, Wii, Wii U, Windows, iOS, Android)

Despite his injuries, Derrick Rose remained a 92 OVR in NBA 2K13. He was the eighth highest ranked player in the game, and tied with Carmelo Anthony. But Rose would end up missing the 2012-2013 season, despite being cleared to play by doctors. The Bulls actually ended up going to the Conference Semifinals, but lost to the Heat.

NBA 2K14 – 2013 (PS3, PS4, Xbox 360, Xbox One, Windows, iOS, Android)

In NBA 2K14, Rose once again remained a 92 OVR, putting him at the sixth highest spot in the whole game. However, Rose went on to play just 10 games in the 2013-2014 season due to a torn meniscus. In those 10 games, Rose averaged just 15.9 points per game, lower than his rookie season. Once again, the Bulls made the playoffs, only to lose in the First Round again.

NBA 2K15 – 2014 (PS3, PS4, Xbox 360, Xbox One, Windows, iOS, Android)

With two seasons and only 10 games played, Rose's NBA 2K Rating dropped down to 88 in 2K15. For the first time since NBA 2K11, Derrick Rose was not one of the best players to use in the game.

Rose did manage to play more games in the 2014-2015 season, but tore his right meniscus again. Fortunately, a successful surgery saw a rather swift recovery for Rose, who managed to come back and help the team make the playoffs. However, there was a noticeable decline in his statistical output. He averaged 17.7 points per game, and only played 30 minutes per matchup (the lowest of his career up to that point).

The Bulls ended up going to the Conference Semifinals, but lost to the Cleveland Cavaliers.

NBA 2K16 – 2015 (PS3, PS4, Xbox 360, Xbox One, Windows, iOS, Android). Derrick Rose NBA 2K Rating

Derrick Rose's OVR plummeted to 84 in NBA 2K16, his lowest since NBA 2K10. This was also the last year that Derrick Rose was on the Chicago Bulls roster.

In the 2015-2016 season, Rose underperformed in what was his worst year yet. He averaged just 16.4 PPG (a career-low for him at the time). While he did play in more games (66), he wasn't as impactful of a player as he had been. Rose quietly went from an All-Star player to an average starter, at best.

After the season, Rose was traded to the New York Knicks.

NBA 2K17 – 2016 (PS3, PS4, Xbox 360, Xbox One, Windows, iOS, Android). Derrick Rose NBA 2K Rating

Derrick Rose was an 80 OVR at the launch of NBA 2K17, the lowest since his sophomore season. He played slightly better, and appeared in 64 total games with the team that year. But he still only averaged 18 points per game and looked like a shadow of his former self. Then he tore his meniscus in his left knee and missed the rest of the season. The Knicks went 31-51 in what was the final year of Phil Jackson's tenure there (as an executive).

Rose went on to sign with the Cavaliers the next year.

NBA 2K18 – 2017 (PS3, PS4, Xbox 360, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Windows, iOS, Android). Derrick Rose NBA 2K Rating

Derrick Rose was a 78 OVR at the launch of NBA 2K18, the lowest rating he's ever had up to that point.

The 2017-2018 season one was a crazy one for Rose, who started the year as a Cavalier. He briefly became a Utah Jazz player after a three-way trade, but the team waived him shortly after. Then, the Minnesota Timberwolves signed him. He only ended up playing in 25 games during the season, and started in just nine of them. However, Rose did get to play in the playoffs against, though the team lost to the Rockets.

Injuries once again hurt Rose this season, and some even questioned if he still wanted to play basketball.

NBA 2K19 – 2018 – (PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Windows, iOS, Android)

Derrick Rose's OVR dipped even lower in NBA 2K19, as he was now a 75 OVR. In his first full season with the Timberwolves, Rose only started in 13 games. He ended up appearing in 51 contests, averaging a respectable 18 points per game. However, Minnesota missed the playoffs, and the two sides parted ways after the season.

NBA 2K20 – 2019 (PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, Windows, iOS, Android, Google Stadia)

After a solid year with the Timberwolves, Rose saw his 2K rating jump back up to an 80. He also signed with the Detroit Pistons, starting 15 games for the team and playing just 50 games. He once again put up serviceable numbers, averaging over 18 points per contest. However, the Pistons ended up going 20-46 that year, missing the playoffs and ending up ranking as the third worst team that year.

NBA 2K21 – 2020 (PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X Nintendo Switch, Windows, iOS, macOS, Android, Google Stadia)

Rose's 2K rating jumped up again, now at an 82 in NBA 2K21. But at this point, it was clear that Rose's better days were far behind him.

The Pistons traded Rose to the Knicks, and ended up playing 35 games for them. However, he only started 3 games that year (the second lowest in his career). Furthermore, he only averaged about 14 points with both teams during the season.

But Rose did play better in the playoffs. Although the Knicks ended up losing to the Hawks, he averaged 19.4 points per game and 35 minutes per contest (his most since 2015). So although it was the beginning of the end for Rose's career, he played well, all things considered.

NBA 2K22 – 2021 (PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X Nintendo Switch, Windows, iOS, macOS, Android, tvOS). Derrick Rose NBA 2K Rating

Rose saw another slight increase to his NBA 2K rating, being an 83 OVR at launch. He also signed a three-year extension with the Knicks to keep him in New York.

Despite passing the 12,000 career point mark, the 2021-2022 season was marred by more injuries, and a skin infection. Rose only played in 26 games, started in four of them, and only averaged 12 points per matchup. The Knicks also missed the playoffs.

NBA 2K23 – 2022 (PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X Nintendo Switch, Windows, Apple Arcade). Derrick Rose NBA 2K Rating

Rose's OVR dipped back down to the 70s, with a 76 OVR rating in NBA 2K23. It also marked the last year with the New York Knicks. He ultimately ended up appearing in 27 games, starting in none of them. He averaged a little over 12 minutes per game, averaging less than 6 points per matchup. It was the last year Rose appeared in the playoffs, as he played for just three minutes against the Miami Heat.

NBA 2K24 – 2023 (PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X Nintendo Switch, Windows, Apple Arcade). Derrick Rose NBA 2K Rating

Derrick Rose is a 75 OVR in NBA 2K24. He played for the Memphis Grizzlies, and wore his old number (23) from when he played at Memphis in College. Overall, he appeared in 24 games, started in seven of them, and only averaged 8 points per game. Rose mostly served as a fill-in payer before injuries cut his last season short.

NBA 2K25 (PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X Nintendo Switch, Windows, Apple Arcade). Derrick Rose NBA 2K Rating

Lastly, Derrick Rose is available as a free agent in NBA 2K25, with a rating of 75.

Overall, that includes every time Derrick Rose has appeared in an NBA 2K game. Just like his career, we saw some serious growth in Rose's OVR. However, injuries ultimately plagued this man's career, and in turn, his 2K rating. Regardless, Prime D Rose remains one of the most fun basketball players to ever watch. We wish him a happy and healthy retirement.

