Derrick Rose, the Chicago Bulls legend and former NBA MVP, announced his retirement from professional basketball after 16 seasons. A dynamic point guard with explosive athleticism and a captivating style of play, Rose became a cultural icon, transcending the boundaries of sports and permeating the world of music, particularly hip-hop. Numerous artists, inspired by his meteoric rise, devastating injuries, and perseverance, immortalized Rose in their lyrics. As we say goodbye to one of the most electrifying players of his generation, let's revisit five of the best rap songs that pay homage to Derrick Rose.

Don’t Like – Kanye West, Chief Keef, Pusha T, Big Sean, & Jadakiss

In the anthem that helped launch Chief Keef into mainstream stardom, Derrick Rose gets a major shoutout alongside other Chicago staples. The infamous line Kanye West rapped with passion—“Shoutout to Derrick Rose, man, that n*** nice”*—captures the deep love Chicago has for its sports heroes. The remix, which features heavyweights like Kanye West, Pusha T, and Jadakiss, capitalized on the raw energy of the original track. Rose’s name-drop alongside an aggressive hook and gritty verses represents his reputation on the court: fearless, relentless, and gritty.

At the time this song dropped, Rose was the reigning MVP, carrying the Chicago Bulls on his back. His electric playstyle matched the intensity of “Don’t Like,” symbolizing Chicago’s resilience. Despite the challenges Rose would later face with injuries, this track cemented his legacy as one of the greatest to ever wear a Bulls jersey. Even though Rose’s prime was tragically shortened, the line in this song serves as a time capsule, capturing the height of his basketball prowess.

Furthest Thing – Drake

Drake’s “Furthest Thing” features a more somber and introspective shoutout to Derrick Rose. In the verse—“I had to Derrick Rose the knee up before I got the re-up”—Drake reflects on his own journey to success, comparing it to Rose’s battle with injuries, particularly his infamous ACL tear in 2012. For Drake, Rose’s injury serves as a metaphor for the setbacks one faces on the road to greatness, but it also acknowledges the resilience required to bounce back.

Rose, at this point in his career, was trying to return to the form that earned him the MVP title. Drake’s reference reminds listeners of the adversity that both entertainers and athletes face, whether it’s on the stage or the court. It’s a moment where music and sports intersect, with both Rose and Drake navigating the pressures of fame and expectations. The line is understated but speaks volumes about the respect Drake has for Rose’s perseverance.

Put Em Up – Lupe Fiasco

Lupe Fiasco, another Chicago native, pays homage to Rose with the line—“A Derrick Rose lob to me, and watch and see I alley-oop it properly”—in “Put Em Up.” In true Lupe fashion, the lyric is layered, referring not just to Rose’s incredible athleticism but to the synergy between a well-placed lob pass and an alley-oop finish, symbolizing teamwork, precision, and execution.

Lupe’s reference to Rose isn’t just about basketball; it’s about potential and creativity. Just as Rose was known for making plays no one else could, Lupe views himself as an artist capable of executing his craft at the highest level. This line underscores the artistry in both sports and music, using Rose’s court vision and finesse as metaphors for his own lyrical ability. Rose’s influence transcends the basketball court, inspiring artists like Lupe to draw comparisons between their respective crafts.

Derrick Rose – Meek Mill

Meek Mill named an entire track after Derrick Rose, signaling just how much the NBA star means to him. In “Derrick Rose,” Meek raps—“I'm ballin' on these n**s like I'm Derrick Rose.” The song is all about overcoming obstacles and silencing doubters, themes that resonate with Rose’s career. Meek’s use of Rose’s name is synonymous with defying the odds, an experience both men have shared in their respective fields.

Rose’s career has been a rollercoaster of highs and lows, and this track is a testament to that. Meek Mill channels Rose’s perseverance, using his name as a symbol of fighting through adversity. Despite the setbacks, both Meek and Rose have managed to stay relevant, proving that talent and determination can outlast challenges. This song pays tribute to Rose’s impact not just as a basketball player but as a figure of resilience in the face of adversity.

Ballin – Lil Uzi Vert

Lil Uzi Vert taps into Derrick Rose’s balling abilities with the line—“I be ballin' like I am Derrick Rose”—in his track “Ballin.” Uzi, known for his energetic style and unique delivery, draws on Rose’s dominance on the court to parallel his own success in the rap game. The reference to Rose, particularly in a song about thriving and excelling, is fitting.

In this period of Rose’s career, he had already endured multiple injuries but continued to play at a high level. Much like Uzi’s relentless approach to his craft, Rose’s ability to keep fighting despite setbacks serves as an inspiration. Uzi’s shoutout encapsulates Rose’s identity as a fighter, someone who never gave up no matter the odds. The song serves as a reminder that, just like Rose, Uzi plans to keep “ballin’” and maintaining his status in the game.

Derrick Rose’s Enduring Legacy

Derrick Rose may have officially hung up his sneakers, but his legacy lives on in ways beyond the basketball court. From MVP titles and unforgettable performances with the Chicago Bulls to inspiring athletes and rappers alike, Rose’s influence will endure. These five rap songs are just a fraction of the music world’s admiration for him, each capturing a different facet of his story. Whether it’s his ability to rise above adversity or his dominance on the court, Rose will always be remembered as more than just a basketball player. He’s a cultural icon, forever tied to the heart and soul of Chicago.