Jim Harbaugh isn’t letting his team get too comfortable. And the head coach is even causing problems for Bears fans. But with a Los Angeles Chargers Week 12 game scheduled against the Baltimore Ravens on Monday Night Football, Super Bowl thoughts will be whispered for both teams. Ahead of the Chargers-Ravens game, here are our Chargers Week 12 predictions.

The Chargers enter with a mark of 7-3, riding the crest of a four-game winning streak. Baltimore comes in with a 7-4 record, trying to erase the bitter taste of a loss to the division-rival Steelers.

It’s also a battle of premier quarterbacks as the Chargers boast Justin Herbert while the Ravens settle in with MVP candidate Lamar Jackson.

Chargers QB Justin Herbert will throw three TD passes

The Ravens don’t defend well against passing attacks. They currently rank at the bottom of the NFL by surrendering 284 yards per game. So, it will be a problem when Herbert takes aim at their secondary.

Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh didn’t mince words about it, calling Herbert one of the best, according to Sports Illustrated.

“He’s not only one of the best in the game currently, he’s one of the best of all time,” Harbaugh said. “I do not feel at all like I’m going out on a limb in saying that. Everything you could say good about a quarterback and then some. Talent and effort, and just intangibles that are off the chart. Every measurement you could have for a quarterback, tangible or intangible, he possesses at the highest level. It’s like being around greatness every day.”

Herbert has completed 176 of 277 passes this season for 2,186 yards. He has 13 touchdown tosses and just one interception. Also, he's added 41 carries for 182 yards and another score.

As for as Herbert goes, this isn’t another game. He wants his head coach to win the brotherly battle.

“We've all enjoyed playing for him so much,” Herbert said. “We know how important this is for him. I imagine if I were to play one of my brothers it would be a really cool opportunity. My parents would love to be there and support. I can only imagine how big this is to him and his family. So you know I think it is a very important game for us. We've got a really good opponent coming in here on Monday. But understanding that for Coach Harbaugh, this is a special moment for him.”

Brothers Harbaugh play a role in this battle

The Brothers Harbaugh will meet for the first time since Super Bowl XLVII in 2013. John Harbaugh said that game can be regarded as special, according to baltimoreravens.com.

“It's unique,” Harbaugh said. “It's never been done before. And I don't know if it will happen again for a long time. (So) it's hard to describe it. If you have a sibling you're close to, you probably understand it. You probably can put yourself in those shoes.”

One of the players tasked with slowing down Herbert will be Ravens safety Kyle Hamilton. He, too, is getting caught up in the brother matchup.

“I've actually talked to Coach Harbs about it a little bit, just here and there having breakfast or whatever,” Hamilton said. “From his perspective, he's done a good job managing emotions. We still have a game to play, but I think everybody understands it's kind of historic and it's cool to be part of history. It's always cool to see their family and what they've done for football and be part of it.”

“I know me and my brother would (have bragging rights on the line). I'm sure Coach Jim is ready to play us again after the last time they played and Coach Harbs being the older brother has to put him in his place. It's cool to be part of it.”

Chargers receiver Quentin Johnson will continue TD streak

Johnson has found the end zone for three straight games, despite catching only eight passes in that stretch. Look for him to catch the Ravens in a moment of weakness and make it four in a row.

Jim Harbaugh said he saw a good season coming for Johnston, according to Sports Illustrated.

“He may be one of the great examples., Harbaugh said. “I see players being coached really well. Our guys, our coaches are doing a phenomenal job, and I see the players absorbing that and putting it into practice. Q has been steadily climbing, going in a great direction. Most of all, it's him attacking it. Being really mentally strong, staying steady, attacking the meetings, the training, and the practices. Great discipline, really football discipline which is, to me, can you repeatedly do what you're capable of doing. I see Quentin on that track.”

Chargers secondary will pick off Lamar Jackson

Jackson has only thrown the ball into enemy hands three times this season. He got clipped in Week 2, Week 6, and last week against the Steelers. Meanwhile, the Chargers came up with three picks in Week 9 against the Browns. However, those are the only three interceptions since beginning the year with one in each of their first six games.

Elijah Molden leads the way with three interceptions. Six other plays have one apiece.

Jackson will have to be aggressive to keep pace with Herbert, who should be able to put points on the board. However, the Ravens have one of the NFL's best offenses. The Chargers' secondary will certainly be challenged. One of the biggest problems is dealing with play-action passing when the Ravens hold such a heavy threat in the form of powerful running back Derrick Henry.