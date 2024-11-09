The Chargers are on a solid roll with three wins in their last four games as they host the Tennessee Titans in Week 10. Ahead of the Chargers-Titans game, we’ll be making our Chargers Week 10 predictions.

There was plenty of optimism surrounding the Chargers from the moment they hired Jim Harbaugh in the offseason. The Chargers head coach has a history of winning as both a player and a coach, and he has been successful at both the college and the professional level. He led the Michigan Wolverines to the national championship last season and he had coached the San Francisco 49ers to the Super Bowl during his previous NFL head coaching iteration.

With that track record, Harbaugh has led the Chargers to a 5-3 record as they approach the midway point of the season. They are in second place in the AFC West and they are inside the AFC playoff structure. The Chargers know that it's unlikely that they will catch the undefeated Chiefs for the division title, but they have the weapons on both sides of the ball to be dangerous team throughout the rest of the season.

Harbaugh has a winning formula that involves strong quarterback play, a powerful ground game and consistent defense. The Chargers have all three of those necessities, including Justin Herbert at quarterback, a determined running back in J.K. Dobbins and a stingy defense that ranks first in the league in fewest points allowed.

*Watch NFL games LIVE with fuboTV (free trial)*

(Fubo affiliate links by sport available here)

The Chargers are hosting a Titans team that has struggled badly with self-inflicted wounds all season. Look for Los Angeles to seize control of this game early and put on an impressive show as they register a decisive victory.

Justin Herbert will throw for 250-plus yards and 2 TD passes

Herbert is one of the most talented quarterbacks in the league. In the past, he has been asked to carry the Chargers offense, but that is no longer the case.

As discussed, Harbaugh wants a balanced attack that will take time off the clock with an effective running game. Herbert has completed 145 of 223 passes for 1,725 yards with 10 touchdowns and 1 interception.

In previous years, Herbert would have thrown more passes and accumulated more yards. He would possibly have more touchdowns and he would almost certainly have more interceptions. Neither Harbaugh nor Herbert want to risk additional turnovers.

The Chargers have a young and effective group of receivers led by Ladd McConkey, Joshua Palmer and Quentin Johnston. McConkey has a team-leading 35 catches for 440 yards with 4 touchdowns.

This may be the game where the passing game dictates the pace early. The Titans are a 2-6 football team, and they rank 27th in points allowed as they are giving up 27.0 points per game.

The Chargers could take much of Tennessee's competitive fire away if they score 2 or 3 touchdowns early in the game.

J.K. Dobbins will exceed 90 rushing yards and dominate in the second half

The Chargers are not going to abandon their running game against the Titans. After opening up a lead in the first half as McConkey, Johnston and Palmer get the job done, Harbaugh will go back to his favored ground game to finish the job.

J.K. Dobbins will run the ball throughout the game, but he will be most effective in the second half. He should be able to get key chunks of yardage and take time off the clock.

Dobbins has carried the ball 126 times for 620 yards and 6 touchdowns. He has 5 carries of 20 yards or more and 31 of his carries have resulted in first downs.

The ground game will become even more effective when Gus Edwards can share the rushing responsibilities with Dobbins. Edwards has missed the last four games and been on IR with an ankle injury, but he returned to practice this week.

If the Chargers build an lead early, it will be very tough for the offensively challenged Titans to get back in the game, especially if Dobbins runs effectively in the second half.

Chargers defense hold Titans to 14 points or less

Tennessee has had a difficult time moving the ball and scoring all season. The Titans rank 27th in scoring as they are averaging 17.5 points per game.

This will work in favor of linebackers Khalil Mack, Daiyan Henry and Denzel Perryman. All three should be able to pile up big numbers against the Titans.

Mack has 26 tackles, a team-leading 4.5 sacks, 5 tackles for loss and 5 passes defensed. He has also forced 2 fumbles and recovered 1 more.

Henley leads the team with an eye-opening 68 stops and he also has 3 tackles for loss and 4 passes defensed. Perryman is second on the team with 47 tackles and he also has 2 tackles for loss.

The Chargers defense will build on its impressive body of work to this point in the season and dominate the struggling Titans.