The Los Angeles Chargers return home to SoFi Stadium to host the Tennessee Titans. It is time to continue our NFL odds series with a Titans-Chargers prediction and pick.

Titans-Chargers Last Game – Matchup History

These two squads met last season, with the Titans sneaking out a victory at home. It took overtime, but the Titans defeated the Bolts 27-24 after they trailed 11-0 to start the game. Derrick Henry, Keenan Allen, Mike Williams, and Ryan Tannehill are all gone, so this will be a completely different matchup this time around. Both teams are coming off a win in Week 9 but the Chargers have the most to lose this time around.

Overall Series: Chargers lead 29-19-1 (including postseason)

Here are the Titans-Chargers NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Tennessee Titans: +7.5 (-110)

Moneyline: +310

Los Angeles Chargers: -7.5 (-110)

Moneyline: -390

Over: 37.5 (-112)

Under: 37.5 (-108)

How to Watch Titans vs. Chargers

Time: 4:05 ET/1:05 PT

TV: FOX

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why The Titans Could Cover The Spread/Win

Hello, Mason Rudolph! The former Steeler has played the majority of his career as a backup but has now been inserted into a starting role for the Titans over Will Levis. In four games this season, Rudolph has thrown for 806 yards and four touchdowns, along with four interceptions. His rating is slightly higher than Levis in his starts, so it seems the Titans may stick with him as Levis continues to develop. Either way, it’s not a great situation offensively for the Titans. If they want any success against this tough Chargers’ defense, they must find a groove in the run game. Tony Pollard has been rushing very well lately and without him, they don’t have a pulse.

Former Charger’s first-round pick Kenneth Murray Jr., is in his first season with the Titans after signing with them in free agency. He leads the team with 32 solo tackles and 53 total tackles. The defense for the Titans has a chance to be one of the best in the league if they stay healthy. Between Murray, Harold Landry III, Jeffery Simmons, and Arden Key, they have a good group of defenders. Sadly, Quandre Diggs’ season is over after he suffered a Lisfranc injury against the New England Patriots last week.

Tennessee recently signed safety Mike Edwards after he was released by the Bills. We will see if the defense can keep them competitive.

Why The Chargers Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Chargers are 5-3 on the year but are now entering a tough stretch of football. After the Titans, they face the Cincinnati Bengals, Baltimore Ravens, Atlanta Falcons, and Kansas City Chiefs in four straight games with three of them on primetime. That stretch will tell us all we need to know about this team. So far, they have impressed with the league’s top defense in terms of points allowed at just 12.6 per game. However, the offense is decent, averaging 19.9 points per game. The Chargers have allowed only 101 points on the season in eight games and they likely won’t allow more than 20 against a poor Titans offense.

Justin Herbert is finding a way despite not having any proven options to throw to. Ladd McConkey is a rookie and Quentin Johnston is in his second year. His only true vets are Josh Palmer and Will Dissly. Somehow, Herbert is 22nd in passing yards with 1,725 with 10 touchdowns and only one interception. He has taken care of the ball very well this season and is accurate completing 65% of his throws.

The run game is what carries the offense with JK Dobbins having a great bounce-back season. His injuries have held him back but a healthy Dobbins is one of the best backs in the NFL. On the year, he has 126 carries for 620 yards and six touchdowns. Gus Edwards should return soon from the IR and when he does, the Bolts will have a tough backfield to stop, especially in the RedZone.

Final Titans-Chargers Prediction & Pick

The Bolts have a great defense and they should continue to shut down opposing offenses by containing the Titans to fewer than 21 points. Unless Pollard or Tyjae Spears find the end zone multiple times, I don’t see how the Titans can win this game. As long as the Chargers don’t beat themselves, they should cover this spread at home to improve to 6-3 on the season. I would buy a half-point or full-point to allow this bet to hit with a single touchdown advantage.

This over/under is the lowest of the Week 10 slate. It’s expected to be a low-scoring game. Consider the under, but I would avoid and stick with the Bolts’ spread.

Final Titans-Chargers Prediction & Pick: Chargers -7.5 (-110)