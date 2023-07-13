The MLB season starts back up on Friday after a much needed All-Star break. FanDuel has us covered with midseason win total props for all 30 teams. This post will continue our MLB odds series as we hand out a Dodgers win total over/under prediction and pick.

The Dodgers started the season a little bit rougher than some would have expected. However, they have picked it up and reclaimed their lead at the top of the National League West divison as they are tied with Arizona Diamondbacks. The NL West is one of the more competitive divisions this year with the San Francisco Giants having a solid season and the San Diego Padres being stacked with talent.

The Dodgers have picked it up offensively, but the after their bad start (.221 batting average in April), they have just a .244 batting average. Freddie Freeman is one of the best hitters in baseball. He has a .320 batting average with a .952 OPS. Freeman has 17 home runs and 61 RBI to go along with that. Mookie Betts, J.D Martinez and Max Muncy all have over 20 home runs for Los Angeles. The Dodgers need the power and the hitting to keep up in their last few months of the season if they want to stay on the top of the NL West.

Los Angeles has some good pitching on their squad. Clayton Kershaw is having a Cy Young season while Tony Gonsolin is having a respectable season, as well. The Dodgers' bullpen is really picking up the starting rotation this year. They have four relievers with an ERA under 3.00. The Dodgers could use another starter, but the bullpen is solid.

Here are the MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Los Angeles Dodgers Win Total Odds

Over 93.5 games: -128

Under 93.5 games: +104

Why The Dodgers Will Win 93.5 Games

Los Angeles needs to go 43-30 in their last 73 games of the season. That is a tough task, but the Dodgers could do it. Offensively, the Dodgers are solid. Betts, Freeman, J.D Martinez and Will Smith are all great in the lineup. That does leave five open lineup spots, and you would love to see an extra bat or two. However, if the Dodgers decide they are alright offensively, then David Peralta, Max Muncy and Jason Heyward will have to suffice. This lineup will still give the Dodgers enough production to win in the last few months.

The Dodgers do play the Colorado Rockies, Oakland Athletics, Detroit Tigers and Cleveland Guardians, so that should give them some wins. They also have some tough matchups. But if they can be just a few games over .500 in those tougher series and win a majority of the games against the weaker teams just named, they should win 43 games.

Why The Dodgers Won't Win 93.5 Games

Directly out of the All-Star break, the Dodgers travel to the New York Mets, Baltimore Orioles and Texas Rangers. They then host the Toronto Blue Jays and Cincinnati Reds. None of those 15 games are going to be easy for Los Angeles. If the Dodgers come out of these 15 games with less than nine wins, they could be in jeopardy of winning less than 94 games. Los Angeles also has to take on the Miami Marlins, Atlanta Braves and Boston Red Sox in the last few months. Not to mention, the Dodgers play the San Francisco Giants and Arizona Diamondbacks a few more times. Needless to say, the Dodgers have one of the tougher schedules heading into the last part of July.

Los Angeles has Kershaw, but the rest of the rotation is struggling. Gonsolin is pretty good, but Julio Urias, Bobby Miller and Mitch Grove are all struggling. The Dodgers can not rely on their relief pitchers to pick up the starters every time. They will need to make some trades to get a starting pitcher to help out. If the Dodgers fail to do this, they are going to struggle to win 43 of their last 70 games.

Final Los Angeles Dodgers Win Total Prediction

The Dodgers are hard to bet against. They constantly find ways to win and are always winning the NL West. Los Angeles does have some moves they need to make, but they are not a team that is afraid to spend at the deadline. However, their schedule heading into August and September is very tough. For that reason, I think the Dodgers finish with 90-93 wins. This is a great line from FanDuel, but I will take the under here.

Final Los Angeles Dodgers Win Total Prediction: Dodgers Under 93.5 (+104)