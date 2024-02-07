Lou Williams gave Russell Westbrook his flowers

There has been some buzz for Russell Westbrook of the Los Angeles Clippers to win the Sixth Man of the Year amid the team's hot streak, and Lou Williams gave his take on the matter on FanDuel TV.

“It's hard not to buy it,” Lou Williams said on FanDuel TV. “They're on a roll. They're on a roll, and I think a lot of that starts off the back of Russell Westbrook when he decided to say, ‘listen, I'm gonna be the guy that comes off the bench to give us that balance we need to have two very solid units.' They've went on a run, 23-3 since then or something like that? I don't know the exact numbers but it's hard for me to dispute that, how he's played. Not even from a numbers perspective, but just the energy that he's brought, the joy that he's brought. They look like they're having a ton of fun, and because of that, they're winning games. We watched them in Atlanta last night. Those guys were absolutely rolling, having fun, laughing, and ones, James Harden banked a three in.”

The Clippers took a bit to figure it out after trading for James Harden from the Philadelphia 76ers, but they have been arguably the NBA's best team over the last few months. The Russell Westbrook accepting a bench role is part of that, as it allows the Clippers to utilize their depth. It is clear Williams sees that. It will be interesting to see how far the Clippers can take this success this season.