The Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (6-1, 3-0 Sun Belt) take on the Texas State Bobcats (4-3, 2-1 Sun Belt) Tuesday. It is time to continue our college football odds series with a Louisiana-Texas State prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Why Louisiana Could Cover The Spread/Win

Louisiana has played really well this season. A lot of their offense is thanks their offense. In six of their seven games this season, the Ragin’ Cajuns have scored at least 33 points. They are averaging 34.1 points per game, and they are third in the Sun Belt with 264.0 pass yards per game. If Louisiana can continue to score the football, they will have a great chance to win this game on the road.

Louisiana is led by Ben Wooldridge. Wooldridge is sixth in the Sun Belt in passing yards, and he is first in the conference in completion percentage. Along with that, Wooldridge has thrown 15 touchdowns to just nine interceptions, and he has taken only nine sacks on the season. Wooldridge does a great job finding the open man downfield, and making the smart throw. If he can continue that, Louisiana will win.

Defensively, Louisiana can get the job done. They have allowed the third-fewest points in the conference, and the fewest total yards per game. Along with that, Louisiana has allowed 18 total touchdowns on the year. They have a very tough matchup in this game, but they should still be able to play their game, and do it well.

Why Texas State Could Cover The Spread/Win

Texas State can match Louisiana offensively. The Bobcats are third in the Sun Belt in points per game, fourth in rush yards per game, second in pass yards per game, and first in total yards per game. The Bobcats have scored at least 28 points in six of their seven games on the year. They are coming off a bad game, but I would not expect that to be a common occurrence.

Texas State is led by Jordan McCloud. McCloud has thrown almost 1900 yards this season, and he has passed for 20 touchdowns. Those numbers rank second, and first in the Sun Belt. Along with that, McCloud has rushed for 217 yards and five touchdowns. He is going to get plenty of time in the pocket with the weak pass rush of Louisiana, but if he needs to scramble, he will with ease. McCloud should not have a problem leading the team downfield.

As mentioned, Louisiana does not allow a lot of sacks. However, Texas State has a very good pass rush. On the season, the Bobcats lead the Sun Belt with 25 sacks. Their 25 sacks rank them 12th in the nation. Texas State makes it very hard on opposing quarterbacks, and I would expect a lot of that in this game. If the Bobcats can continue to play well on the defensive side of the ball, they will win.

Final Louisiana-Texas State Prediction & Pick

This should be an awesome game. Both teams are pretty good, and both can score at a high rate. I do think Texas State will outlast Louisiana, though. I will take the Texas State moneyline.

Final Louisiana-Texas State Prediction & Pick: Texas State ML (-144)