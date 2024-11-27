The Louisville basketball program hired Pat Kelsey after he had a successful run at Charleston. After firing Kenny Payne, Louisville was able to land Kelsey, an up-and-coming head coach. So far, the movie has worked wonders for the program.

On Wednesday, Louisville improved to 4-1 on the year with a dominant blowout win over Indiana at the Battle 4 Atlantis in the Bahamas. Louisville had a 37-29 halftime lead and then scored 52 in the second half to run away with the 89-61 blowout.

After the victory, legendary college basketball analyst Dick Vitale hit Kelsey with some huge praise on X.

‘R u serious -Is this a legit score -@LouisvilleMBB 89 – @IndianaMBB 61 – talk about getting routed as Hoosier fans must be in shock. @patkelsey bringing back LOUISVILLE PRIDE -winning not shocking but the margin of victory is unbelievable !'

Indiana entered the game with a top-25 ranking and zero losses, but Louisville made the Hoosiers look very bad on Wednesday.

Kelsey spent a decade as the head coach at Winthrop before taking the job at Charleston in 2021. In three seasons with Charleston, Kelsey compiled a 75-27 record with two trips to the NCAA Tournament, both of which ended in a first-round loss.

Now, he has Louisville trending in the right direction after some transfer portal additions and a 4-1 record, with the Indiana win as a big statement early on.

The Louisville basketball program has wins over Morehead State, Bellarmine, Winthrop, and now Indiana, and every win has come by double digits. The only loss was against Tennessee, a top-25 team, in the second game of the year. It's still very early in the season, but the results have been very encouraging for Kelsey's Louisville team up until this point.

Louisville will face the winner of West Virginia-Gonzaga on Thanksgiving Day, and the Battle 4 Atlantis championship game will take place on Friday.