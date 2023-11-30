Louisville and Florida State square off in the ACC Championship as we continue our NCAAF odds series with a prediction, pick, how to watch.

Louisville (10-2, 7-1) squares off with Florida State (12-0, 8-0) in the ACC Championship game Saturday night! Below we will continue our college football odds series as we hand out a Louisville-Florida State prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Louisville has had an awesome season. They finished 10-2, but their two losses came against Pittsburgh, and Kentucky. Jack Plummer has had a pretty good season under center for Louisville. He has thrown for 2,952 yards, 21 touchdowns, and he has rushed for a touchdown. Louisville has two very good running backs that give teams fits. Jawhar Jordan and Isaac Guerendo have combined 1,715 yards on 272 carries, and they scored 21 touchdowns. Ashton Gillotte has been a problem for opposing offenses this season. He has 11 sacks, three forced fumbles, and 43 total tackles.

Florida State has had an incredible season. They finished 12-0, and they were able to beat Florida in the final week without their star quarterback. Tate Rodemaker is the quarterback that has stepped up. He has thrown for 510 yards, and five touchdowns. Trey Benson has rushed for 838 yards, which gives him 6.1 yards per rush. Benson has also scored 14 touchdowns on the ground this season. Defensively, Florida State has 38 total sacks on the season. Two different players have seven sacks.

Here are the college football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

ACC Championship Odds: Louisville-Florida State Odds

Louisville: +2.5 (+100)

Florida State: -2.5 (-122)

Over: 47.5 (-110)

Under: 47.5 (-110)

Why Louisville Will Cover The Spread

Louisville needs to lock in on defense in this game. Florida State does not have Jordan Travis, so a lot of the pressure falls upon Trey Benson. Tate Rodemaker needs to be the guy to beat Louisville in this game. Louisville can not let Benson be the guy to beat them. The good news is Louisville allows just 96.8 rush yards per game. Benson has a very tough matchup in this game, and could easily have one of his worst games of the year. As long as Louisville can give Benson a hard time, they should be able to cover this spread.

As mentioned, Louisville has a very good rushing attack. Both their running backs can find the endzone, and they can both have big games. With their split attack, Louisville has a great chance to control the game. Florida State allows 140.2 rush yards per game this season. That is not bad, but it is not great by any means. If Louisville can get their rush game going, they should cover this spread.

Why Florida State Will Cover The Spread

Florida State was able to beat Florida without Jordan Travis. This was mainly because Benson had three rushing touchdowns, and 95 yards on the ground. Benson is going to be a big part of this game. Florida State needs him to get going if they want to win this game, and keep their CFP dreams alive. Louisville has a good run defense, so Benson is going to have his work cut out for him.

With Louisville's run defense being very good, Florida State is going to have to rely on their quarterback. Rodemaker needs to have a good game for Florida State to cover this spread. Louisville is at the bottom of the ACC in pass yards allowed per game, so Rodemaker has a better matchup in this one. If he can have a good game, Florida State will win the game.

Final Louisville-Florida State Prediction & Pick

Florida State is the favorite in this game, and that is because of their 12-0 record. It is also because Louisville has a pair of bad losses on their resume. However, I like Louisville to win this game. I am going to take them to cover the spread.

Final Louisville-Florida State Prediction & Pick: Louisville +2.5 (+100), Under 47.5 (-110)