The Louisville Cardinals take on the Boston College Eagles. Check out our college basketball odds series for our Louisville Boston College prediction and pick. Find how to watch Louisville Boston College.

The Louisville Cardinals are not a good team. They are 3-10 in the ACC through 13 games in conference play. Everyone knows this program is a mess and that coach Kenny Payne is almost certain to be fired at the end of the regular season. Yet, as bad as Louisville is and has been, this team has been competitive in recent games. Players are playing hard for Payne instead of quitting on their coach. Louisville very nearly won at Syracuse and then rallied from an eight-point deficit to beat Georgia Tech this past Saturday. Louisville has been non-competitive in a number of its games this season, but in recent weeks this team has scrapped and fought, and that has to give fans some confidence that with a better coach, this program can make a significant improvement in the 2024-2025 season. It's too late this season, but Louisville can evolve and grow in the near future with the right guy in charge.

Boston College is 4-8 in the ACC, so the Eagles aren't that much better than the Cardinals. Boston College continues to toil in obscurity and irrelevance. In many ways, Boston College basketball has never recovered from cutting loose former coach Al Skinner, who did a terrific job with the program, making several NCAA Tournaments and getting the Eagles to the Sweet 16. None of Skinner's successors have been able to figure out this job, and everyone in Chestnut Hill is wondering what it will take to reignite a currently dormant program.

Why Louisville Could Cover the Spread

The Cardinals have covered the spread in each of their last two games, coming extremely close to winning outright on the road at Syracuse and then winning outright at home versus Georgia Tech. Louisville has found ways to score and play well in second halves of games. Louisville did not start the Georgia Tech game well at all, but the Cardinals were flying around the court in the second half as they rallied past the Yellow Jackets. The effort level is off the charts. Players are energized and hungry, exactly what you would hope for on a team which has had a difficult season but wants to improve and find something meaningful in this campaign before it ends. From a betting standpoint, Louisville is attractive here because, if the Cardinals are down by 10 points midway through the second half, they are more likely to fight to stay in the game than fade away. That's important to know.

Why Boston College Could Cover the Spread

Boston College is not especially good, but the Eagles are tough at home. They regularly give the upper tier of the ACC a battle on their home floor in Conte Forum, so against Louisville — a team in the bottom tier of the ACC — the Eagles have to like their chances to blow the roof off this game.

Final Louisville-Boston College Prediction & Pick

The Louisville Cardinals aren't a good team, but they have become an effort-based team which will fight to keep games close. Boston College isn't good enough to pull away and gain separation. Take Louisville.



