Louisville hopes to keep their slim playoff hopes alive as they visit Stanford. It is time to continue our college football odds series with a Louisville-Stanford prediction and pick.

Louisville-Stanford Last Game – Matchup History

Louisville comes into the game sitting at 6-3 on the year, and 4-2 in conference play. Last time out, they faced Clemson. Louisville would upset Clemson 33-21. Meanwhile, Stanford is 2-7 on the year and just 1-5 in conference play. They have lost six straight games, and last time out, fell to North Carolina State 59-28.

Overall Series: This will be the first time in each school's history that they have faced each other.

Here are the Louisville-Stanford College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Louisville-Stanford Odds

Louisville: -20.5 (-114)

Moneyline: -1600

Stanford: +20.5 (-106)

Moneyline: +860

Over: 57.5 (-110)

Under: 57.5 (-110)

How to Watch Louisville vs. Stanford

Time: 3:30 PM ET/ 12:30 PM PT

TV: ACC Network

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why Louisville Could Cover The Spread/Win

Tyler Shough has led the Louisville offense this year. He has completed 192 of 304 passes this year for 2,504 yards. Further, he has 20 touchdown passes this year while throwing just five interceptions this year. Further, he has been sacked 12 times this year.

His top target this year has been Ja'Corey Brooks. Brooks has 48 receptions this year for 841 yards and eight touchdowns. Meanwhile, Chris Bell has 23 receptions this year for 380 yards and two scores. Rounding out the top receivers this year has been tight end Mark Redman. He has 19 receptions for 215 yards and three scores. In the running game, Isaac Brown has led the way. He has 106 carries for 800 yards on the year with seven touchdowns. He also had 26 receptions for 131 yards and a touchdown. Meanwhile, Keyjuan Brown has been solid as well. He has 29 carries for 161 yards and three scores. Finally, Duke Watson has carried the ball 29 times this year, but for 224 yards and two touchdowns.

Louisville is 77th in the nation in opponent points per game this year, while sitting 88th in opponent yards per game. They are 78th against the rush while sitting 85th against the pass. Louisville has 19 sacks on the year, with Tramel Logan and Jared Dawson each having three. Tamarion McDonald has two sacks and has also recovered two fumbles. Further, fellow defensive lineman Ramon Puryear has two fumble recoveries, both of them resulting in touchdowns.

Why Stanford Could Cover The Spread/Win

Stanford has been led by Ashton Daniels this year. He has completed 108 of 172 passes this year for 1,011 yards and six touchdowns. Still, he has been intercepted eight times this year while being sacked 12 times. He is the leading rusher for Stanford as well. Daniels has run for 481 yards after taking into account losing 89 yards in sack yardage. Further, he has scored twice on the ground. Only backup quarterback Justin Lamson has more rushing touchdowns, with five of them.

The top target this year has been Elic Ayomanor. He has 46 receptions for 592 yards and five touchdowns this year. Tight end Sam Roush has also been solid. He has 27 receptions for 247 yards and two scores. Ismael Cisse also has 25 receptions for 222 yards and two touchdowns. Finally, Emmett Mosley V has 22 receptions for 193 yards and a score. In the running game, Micah Ford leads the way behind Ashton Daniels. He has 64 carries for 277 yards. Chris Davis Jr. has 48 carries for 268 yards. Neither have scored this year.

Stanford is 38th in the nation in opponent points per game this year while sitting 113th in opponent yards per game. They are 66th against the run, but sit 123rd against the pass. David Vailey has been solid this year, with six sacks and four forced fumbles. Meanwhile, Collin Wright and Mitch Leigber both have two interceptions on the year. Leigber has scored a touchdown as well.

Final Louisville-Stanford Prediction & Pick

Louisville is just 4-5 against the spread this year. After covering their first three games, they would miss in five straight before covering against Clemson. Still, Stanford is just 2-7 against the spread and has not covered since upsetting Syracuse in September. Louisville is 25th in the nation in the percentage of plays that are passing, while sitting 14th in passing yards per game. They will not be facing a bad pass defense from Stanford. Further, Stanford has been within 21 points of a team just once in their six-game losing streak, losing to Wake Forest by just three points. Stanford is scoring just 17.9 points per game this year and will struggle to score again in this one. Expect a great game from Tyler Shough for Louisville as he leads them in a dominating victory over Stanford.

Final Louisville-Stanford Prediction & Pick: Louisville -20.5 (-114)