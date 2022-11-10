The Washington Commanders haven’t exactly maintained a sterling public image of late. They didn’t do themselves any favors with their latest controversial statement that made use of the scary shooting incident rookie Brian Robinson experienced just months prior.

With D.C. Attorney General Karl Racine hinting at a “major announcement” regarding the investigation being conducted on the Commanders and team owner Dan Snyder, the team responded with a statement that insinuated there are other priorities being left behind that the AG’s office should pursue – and used Brian Robinson’s shooting as an example.

Robinson’s agent didn’t take too kindly to the message, putting forth a stern callout of “whoever is hiding behind” the said statement:

“Up until an hour ago, the Commanders handled the Brian Robinson situation with so much care, sincerity and class. And I was so grateful for all of it. Although I know that there are some great humans in that building, whoever is hiding behind this statement is not one of them,” said Robinson’s agent Ryan Williams.

Not surprising is the outpouring of reactions that followed on the said statement, with Commanders fans not the least bit happy – a common theme for the fan base given its front office’s rather glaring missteps both on and off the field:

Commanders fans are clearly expecting the worst from its own team’s actions. With the team’s ownership status up in the air, it remains to be seen who will eventually step up and take over should Dan Snyder finally sell. At this point, anyone will do.