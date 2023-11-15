LPGA's 2024 season finale amps up excitement with a record $4 million prize, marking a historic high in women's sports payouts.

In a landmark move for women's sports, the LPGA and CME Group have announced a significant enhancement to the prize fund for the CME Group Tour Championship in 2024. Next year's season finale is set to feature an unprecedented $11 million purse, with a staggering $4 million earmarked for the winner, which is the largest single prize in the history of women’s sports.

Terry Duffy, the chairman and chief executive officer of CME Group, expressed his organization's commitment to advancing women's golf.

“As a long-standing supporter of women in business and sports, CME Group is pleased to continue our partnership with the LPGA to further elevate women’s golf,” Duffy said, via John Schwarb of Sports Illustrated. “Beginning next year, the CME Group Tour Championship’s $11 million purse will be the highest on the LPGA Tour, and the $4 million first place prize will be the largest single prize in women’s sports … Both of these developments will make our event even more exciting for the players and spectators, while bringing more parity to the game.”

This development comes at a time when high payouts in men's golf, particularly in LIV Golf and select PGA Tour events, have been a significant talking point. The move by the LPGA and CME Group positions women's golf to compete with these soaring prize funds, marking a notable shift towards equalizing the monetary rewards in professional golf.

Moreover, the 2024 season finale will also offer a $1 million prize for the runner-up. Even those who round out the 60-player field, determined through a season-long points race, are guaranteed a minimum of $55,000, further emphasizing the commitment to elevating the overall competitiveness and allure of the tournament.

This year's U.S. Women's Open had previously set a record for the largest purse in women's golf at $11 million, with Allisen Corpuz clinching a $2 million winner's share.