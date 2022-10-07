LSU football: 4 bold Tigers predictions for SEC clash with Tennessee

The LSU football program wanted to play Tennessee football at night, but it will have to face the Vols in a daytime SEC contest instead. LSU Tennessee carries a lot of intrigue. Let’s make some LSU football predictions.

LSU Football Predictions For Game Vs Tennessee Football

4. LSU QB Jayden Daniels will complete fewer than 60% of passes

If you watched Jayden Daniels at Arizona State, and you watched him in September of this season at LSU, you know that his skills as a passer haven’t evolved to a considerable degree. Surveying the field, making the right read, and delivering a precise throw have not become normal parts of his profile as a quarterback. There is obvious natural ability and athletic talent in this quarterback, but it simply isn’t emerging in full. Brian Kelly and his staff at LSU are trying to take a poorly-coached Arizona State Sun Devil and mold him into something better, but this does not appear to be a quick fix. It’s going to be a season-long project and a generally bumpy ride. Tennessee does not have a brilliant defense, but Daniels has not earned the benefit of the doubt in terms of being the kind of quarterback who will be sharp in important games. A 57-percent completion rate sounds about right for this LSU Tennessee SEC game.

3. LSU will hold Tennessee under 400 yards

The Tennessee Volunteers have a high-octane offense which — at its best — can be special. When all the components of Josh Heupel’s offense are roaring, the Vols are fun and high-flying. The problem with Tennessee is that as talented as quarterback Hendon Hooker is, he doesn’t always make the right decision, and the Vols do things to short-circuit themselves. That hasn’t happened yet this season — at least not enough to cause a loss — but UT has the toughest parts of its schedule down the line (Georgia and Alabama). The Vols can’t afford a loss to a non-Georgia, non-Alabama opponent if they want a good bowl bid. It remains to be seen how Hooker will fare in a road game against an opponent with a generally competent defense. LSU’s defense was able to contain Florida State’s and Mississippi State’s offenses and keep the Tigers in those two games. Tennessee won’t reach 400 yards.

2. LSU will score touchdowns on 2 of 5 red-zone possessions

The game might be decided in the red zone, where Daniels and Hooker will both have to operated in closed space and might find it harder to run, which they both do well. Daniels’ limitations as a passer are likely to show up here. LSU won’t maximize its red-zone trips, and that is something Brian Kelly could easily regret when this game ends. Tennessee has a vulnerable defense, but is Jayden Daniels ready to deliver daggers against that defense in high-leverage situations which could ultimately decide the outcome? This is a key question on Saturday, and Daniels merits skepticism at this point.

1. LSU Tigers will lose to the Tennessee Volunteers in SEC tussle

LSU’s red-zone failures will show up against a Tennessee offense which won’t flourish, but will hit big plays and do enough to keep the Vols unbeaten. Tennessee 27, LSU 23, sounds about right for a game which won’t be a track meet, but which will feature plenty of scoring opportunities on both sides.