LSU's offense is slated to receive an incredible boost in the future.

The LSU football squad had a standout 2023-24 season. The Tigers finished with a 10-3 record and boasted Jaylen Daniels as the Heisman Trophy winner. Now, LSU's roster will get another standout after No.1 RB recruit Harlem Berry made an exciting announcement on Wednesday.

Harlem Berry looks to bolster the Tigers' rushing attack in 2025 after an exciting commitment

Berry committed to the LSU football program on Wednesday:

“There's no place like home,” Berry proclaimed, per National Recruiting Expert Hayes Fawcett. The LSU recruit looks to provide the Tigers' rushing attack with an explosion of productivity.

The five-foot-eleven 180-pound RB considered offers from Florida and Texas, but LSU captured his heart:

“What stood out to me was the fact that if I go to LSU, I feel I can make an impact and difference in the running back room. Also, all my family and friends will be able to come watch me anytime,” Berry said, per On3.

During his sophomore season, the 2025 On3 No.1 recruit rushed for an impressive 2,237 yards and 37 touchdowns. He has continued his high-level play during his junior year.

Berry's commitment should reassure LSU fans, as he will be a part of a top-notch recruiting class that should help bring success to the program.

The Tigers ended their season with a nail-biting ReliaQuest Bowl victory over the Wisconsin Badgers. LSU ended the 2023-24 year ranked No .13 in the country. Although the team is losing the nation's leader in total quarterback rating (Jaylen Daniels), the team has a lot to be excited about.

Harlem Berry has some time before going to Baton Rouge, but his arrival in 2025 gives Tigers fans something to look forward to.