The future is looking bright for LSU football as they continue to build one of the best recruiting classes of 2025. The team confirmed they added another foundational piece to their incoming freshman class with four-star defensive back Jacob Bradford.

Ending a lengthy recruiting process, Bradford commit to his hometown school LSU in October, per On3 Sports. Bradford is a native of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, and chose LSU over Georgia Tech, Arizona State and Texas Tech.

While Bradford is a four-star recruit by some sites, he is rated as low as a three-star by others. Regardless, he joins the Tigers' loaded 2025 recruiting class that is currently ranked as fourth-best in the country behind Ohio State, Alabama and Auburn.

Bradford's frame is one of his most intriguing qualities, standing six feet tall and weighing 195 pounds. He becomes the fifth defensive back of the incoming freshman class to commit to LSU.

At the time of Bradford's commitment, LSU owns a 4-1 record in 2024 and entered Week 7 on a four-game win streak since losing their season opener to USC. Bradford's potential inclusion to the Tiger defense would be a much-needed addition on paper considering the team is currently allowing over 20 points per game to its opponents despite their recent success.

Jacob Bradford joins LSU's stacked 2025 recruiting class

With Bradford's inclusion into LSU's 2025 recruiting class, the Tigers continue to make their case for having the best incoming group of freshmen.

The stellar batch of players is led by quarterback Bryce Underwood, the No. 1 overall recruit in the class of 2025. Underwood committed to LSU over Alabama and Auburn, among others. He is currently wrapping up his senior season at Belleville High School in Michigan.

Underwood is one of three five-star recruits to announce their commitment to LSU, joining cornerback DJ Pickett from Zephyrhills High School in Florida and receiver Derek Meadows from Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas. The team also boasts 13 consensus four-star recruits led by Louisiana native; running back Harlem Berry.