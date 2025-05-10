LSU football lost a pivotal piece to its 2026 college football recruiting class Saturday morning. Brian Kelly and his staff loses this talented four-star to a college football playoff team too.

The Tigers watched wide receiver Jakai Anderson flip to SMU, with Hayes Fawcett of On3 confirming his decommit. LSU ends up losing a prized recruit who chose the Southeastern Conference powerhouse back in June 2024.

Anderson nearly spent one whole year verbally committed to LSU. The Tigers also aggressively added to their roster before Saturday's stunning news. LSU landed ball-hawking safety A.J. Haulcy via Houston on May 4. Kelly and LSU also landed four-star cornerback Havon Finney. Anderson, however, shakes up LSU's 2026 recruiting class.

He's even a significant in-state loss. The 5-foot-11, 175-pound WR ranked as the state of Louisiana's No. 10 overall prospect by On3.

LSU losing ‘dynamic' slot WR to SMU 

LSU Tigers head coach Brian Kelly looks on against the Oklahoma Sooners during the fourth quarter at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
Related LSU Football NewsArticle continues below
Texas Longhorns head football coach Steve Sarkisian takes the field for the first pitch ahead of the Lone Star Showdown against Texas A&M at UFCU Disch-Falk Field on Friday, April 25, 2025.
Texas Longhorns land commitment from 4-star 2026 cornerback
Rutgers Scarlet Knights linebacker Mohamed Toure (1) against the Kansas State Wildcats during the Rate Bowl at Chase Field.
Miami football wins recruitment of former Rutgers star with 13.5 career sacks
Mississippi Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin is interviewed after the game while holding the Ash Verlander Champions Trophy of the TaxSlayer Gator Bowl Thursday, Jan. 2, 2025 at EverBank Stadium in Jacksonville, Fla. Ole Miss defeated Duke 52-20.
Ole Miss football’s Lane Kiffin lands big-time wide receiver with 4-star 2026 recruit

Anderson drew a bevy of praise for his wide receiving game. Particularly at slot WR. National recruiting scout for On3 Cody Bellaire liked what he observed out of the WR.

“What we saw with Jakai was the ability to score any time the ball touches his hands, whether it’s as a receiver, returner or a ball carrier,” Bellaire wrote. “That’s the biggest thing. His body type is solid, but he’s not a physical, dominant presence … and he’s not the fastest kid you’ll ever see from a track perspective. But, his ability to make guys miss in space is special.”

Bellaire added “Jakai Anderson can be that dynamic slot option. You can give him carries, you can work him across the middle, you can send him vertical … he can do a lot of damage from that slot position.”

LSU still features explosive WRs for the '26 class. Tristen Keys remains committed as the nation's top-ranked WR by 247Sports. In-state talent Jabari Mack of Destrehan, Louisiana is another LSU verbal commitment. Fellow four-star and Louisiana prospect Kenny Darby is one more Tigers pledge.

The Mustangs, meanwhile, have delivered a massive recruiting blitz for May. SMU landed four-star WR Aljour Miles over Texas and Texas A&M on May 4. The Mustangs nabbed cornerback Braylon Edwards too — who considered Bill Belichick and North Carolina. SMU landed Edwards on the same date it scored the Miles verbal commitment.