LSU football lost a pivotal piece to its 2026 college football recruiting class Saturday morning. Brian Kelly and his staff loses this talented four-star to a college football playoff team too.

The Tigers watched wide receiver Jakai Anderson flip to SMU, with Hayes Fawcett of On3 confirming his decommit. LSU ends up losing a prized recruit who chose the Southeastern Conference powerhouse back in June 2024.

Anderson nearly spent one whole year verbally committed to LSU. The Tigers also aggressively added to their roster before Saturday's stunning news. LSU landed ball-hawking safety A.J. Haulcy via Houston on May 4. Kelly and LSU also landed four-star cornerback Havon Finney. Anderson, however, shakes up LSU's 2026 recruiting class.

He's even a significant in-state loss. The 5-foot-11, 175-pound WR ranked as the state of Louisiana's No. 10 overall prospect by On3.

LSU losing ‘dynamic' slot WR to SMU

Anderson drew a bevy of praise for his wide receiving game. Particularly at slot WR. National recruiting scout for On3 Cody Bellaire liked what he observed out of the WR.

“What we saw with Jakai was the ability to score any time the ball touches his hands, whether it’s as a receiver, returner or a ball carrier,” Bellaire wrote. “That’s the biggest thing. His body type is solid, but he’s not a physical, dominant presence … and he’s not the fastest kid you’ll ever see from a track perspective. But, his ability to make guys miss in space is special.”

Bellaire added “Jakai Anderson can be that dynamic slot option. You can give him carries, you can work him across the middle, you can send him vertical … he can do a lot of damage from that slot position.”

LSU still features explosive WRs for the '26 class. Tristen Keys remains committed as the nation's top-ranked WR by 247Sports. In-state talent Jabari Mack of Destrehan, Louisiana is another LSU verbal commitment. Fellow four-star and Louisiana prospect Kenny Darby is one more Tigers pledge.

The Mustangs, meanwhile, have delivered a massive recruiting blitz for May. SMU landed four-star WR Aljour Miles over Texas and Texas A&M on May 4. The Mustangs nabbed cornerback Braylon Edwards too — who considered Bill Belichick and North Carolina. SMU landed Edwards on the same date it scored the Miles verbal commitment.