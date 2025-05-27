Alabama football coach Kalen DeBoer still doesn't understand why his Crimson Tide were left out of the 2024 College Football Playoff. The Crimson Tide barely missed the cut, as Ohio State went on to win the CFP.

DeBoer insists his team was good enough to make the field. There were 12 teams this past season invited to participate, in an expanded CFP.

“You wonder what would have happened if other people would have played our schedule,” DeBoer said, per Action Network.

Alabama won nine games in DeBoer's first season. DeBoer replaced the legendary Nick Saban, who retired after the 2023 campaign. DeBoer came to Tuscaloosa after spending time with Washington football.

Alabama had an up-and-down year under DeBoer. The Crimson Tide lost its bowl game last year to Michigan in the ReliaQuest Bowl, 19-13. Alabama football did get a major win though over Georgia.

Alabama has big expectations in Year 2 under Kalen DeBoer

DeBoer seems quite passionate about making sure his team doesn't miss out again on the CFP. The Alabama coach worked to strengthen the team's non conference schedule.

Alabama will play both Wisconsin from the Big Ten this year, and Florida State from the ACC.

“We haven't held back (in non-conference). How do you figure out strength of schedule (when picking playoff teams) from conference to conference when you don't play as many games as in basketball (and) other sports,” DeBoer added.

There's a lot to replace for the Crimson Tide, though. The squad lost several of its key players from last year, including quarterback Jalen Milroe. He was drafted by the Seattle Seahawks in the 2025 NFL Draft.

The Crimson Tide has plenty of players to try and overcome the losses. Alabama has a great recruiting class, ranked fourth nationally according to 247Sports. This includes five-star quarterback prospect Keelon Russell, a blue chip prospect from Texas.

Russell is expected to immediately compete to be the team's starting quarterback.

“The name at ‘Bama that’s got some buzz is Keelon Russell. He was the No. 1 quarterback recruit in the country,” ESPN reporter Pete Thamel said in early May on the Pat McAfee Show, and reported by On3. “Is he the kind of guy that shows the coaches enough where he could eventually end up taking over?”

Alabama's season kicks off in August against Florida State. The Seminoles are looking to bounce back after a disastrous 2024 campaign.