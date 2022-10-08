Brian Kelly lambasted by LSU football fans after insane decision to go for it on 4th and 16 vs. Tennessee

With LSU football trailing 20-7 against Tennessee and 0:28 seconds remaining in the first-half, head coach Brian Kelly made a puzzling decision. He decided to fade the punt and go for it on 4th and 16 at mid-field. Kelly’s 4th and long strategy did not work out and Tennessee found themselves with good field position near the end of the half.

Brian Kelly with an unreal decision to go for it on 4th and 16 pic.twitter.com/QSRHD3CL75 — Unnecessary Roughness (@UnnecRoughness) October 8, 2022

The LSU football quarterback was sacked which placed the ball on LSU’s side of the 50-yard line. Fans took to Twitter to roast Kelly following the bizarre play-call.

“Is Brian Kelly an idiot?” Brandon Walker wrote on Twitter.

“Kelly must’ve taken Tennessee -3 like I did,” one fan wrote.

Erik Ainge stated that LSU fans should be angry with Kelly.

“If you’re an LSU fan, you should only be angry tweeting or screaming about Brian Kelly. Not the Vols, not the LSU players…just Brian Kelly!”

Finally, one other fan dropped a truth bomb on Kelly.

“I thought Brian Kelly was supposed to be a great coach. All I see is bad decisions and arguing with his staff.”

Kelly himself even admitted that LSU was getting “out-coached.”

“We gotta coach better. We’re getting out-coached.”

As of this story’s publication, Tennessee is leading LSU 30-7 in the 3rd quarter. Barring an improbable come from behind victory, LSU Football will lose in disappointing fashion.

As for Brian Kelly, the head coach has failed to make a great impression since taking over as LSU football head coach.

He will try to turn things around as the season rolls on.