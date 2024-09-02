The LSU Tigers' 2024 campaign took off on the wrong foot. On Sunday, LSU football faltered in its mission to secure win No. 1 in the 2024 season, as the No. 13 Tigers lost to Miller Moss and the USC Trojans in Las Vegas, 27-20.

The tightly contested matchup between ranked teams was an entertaining back-and-forth affair, with USC ultimately having the last laugh, thanks to Moss' play late in the contest. In the eyes of LSU football head coach Brian Kelly, Moss simply put together a better performance than Tigers quarterback, Garrett Nussmeier.

“He outplayed our quarterback,” Kelly said of Moss during the postgame press conference (h/t College Transfer Portal).

Moss passed for 378 yards and a touchdown with no interceptions on 27-of-36 completions. The USC signal-caller left many impressed with how he handled the pressure near the end of regulation when he helped the Trojans go on an eight-play scoring drive that was punctuated by a rushing touchdown by transfer running back Woody Marks and an extra point from Michael Lantz.

Fans react to LSU football head coach's comment about Garrett Nussmeier vs. Miller Moss

Nussmeier was not too shabby either. He completed 29 of his 38 pass attempts for 304 yards and two touchdowns. He had an interception but the redshirt junior quarterback threw that pick with just four seconds remaining in the last quarter. All things considered, Nussmeier gave a very good account of himself against the Trojans. That's also why many fans are left scratching their heads over Kelly's take on Moss as against Nussmeier.

“Genuinely insane to say in general and lsus qb played really well,” said X (formerly Twitter) user, @Ufcbatman.

“Yikes. Guy goes 29-38, 2 TDs and 304 yards to get roasted by his own coach?” commented @KrakenSkols.

“It is amazing how the room under the bus gets so crowded on teams associated with BK,” shared @LeprechaunRants.

“Imagine the hate Deion Sanders would get if he said anything like this 😭😭” – @E_B_Z__

“I think Moss is a better qb, but I did not think Nuss was that bad till the int.” – @504to214

“Not even an lsu fan and this makes me mad. Play calling was atrocious [in the] second half 😤” – @Ro11Ju1k

“What a way to lose the locker room 😭 QBs don’t outplay each other, they outplay the defense” – @SSN_USC

From @chaston_tavares: “I HATE this. HATE THIS. Nuss didn’t play bad. Offensive play calling lost the game. Not one jet sweep, tunnel screen, deep ball, NOTHING. Get your playmakers in space and let them make a play. Nuss did what they wanted him to do, play not to lose. This loss is on play calling.”

“What a crybaby lol. They need Coach O back” – @PhilllyMuse

“How to lose the locker room 101.” – @theresonly1JD

Losing to a ranked team in a neutral location shouldn't mean the end of the world this season for LSU football but the defeat to the Trojans was a bitter pill for the Tigers, who should be able to recover right away this coming weekend. After facing Moss and the Trojans, the Tigers will make their home debut this season against the Nicholls Colonels, who just lost to the Louisiana Tech Bulldogs last Saturday.

The Colonels game comes across as a perfect pick-me-up opportunity for LSU football, which has gone 0-5 in its last five season openers, dating back to the 2020 campaign.