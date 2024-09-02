The No. 13 LSU Tigers did not have a very good start to their 2024 college football season. Brian Kelly's squad took a loss right out of the gate, as LSU Football got taken down by Miller Moss and the No. 23 USC Trojans on Sunday to the tune of a 27-20 score. With that defeat, LSU has failed to arrest a frustrating trend that has engulfed the team, dating back to the 2020 season.

The Tigers have now lost five season openers in a row, as pointed out by Aaron Torres of FOX Sports.

Incredibly, this is the 5th straight year LSU has lost its season opener

* 2020 vs. Miss State (Covid year)

* 2021 at UCLA

* 2022 vs. Florida State (New Orleans)

* 2023 vs. Florida State (Orlando)

* 2024 vs. USC (Vegas)

Can someone get LSU Ball State or UTEP to open 2025?

That also means that LSU football has not won a season opener since Brian Kelly took over the program in 2022.

It can also be noted that the Tigers didn't play pedestrian competition in those contests, though, only the 2023 Florida State Seminoles and the 2024 Trojans were the ranked teams in that group.

LSU football struggles in another season opener

In the loss to the Trojans, LSU football quarterback Garrett Nussmeier had a solid outing wasted. The redshirt junior signal-caller went 29 of 38 for 304 passing yards and two touchdowns against with an interception. The pick was made very late in the game when the Tigers were desperately looking to turn things around with just seconds left in regulation.

A total of 10 LSU football players had at least a reception in the game, with Kyren Lacy and Aaron Anderson leading the team with 94 and 64 receiving yards, respectively, while having a touchdown catch each. Overall, Nussmeier gave a good account of himself despite failing to guide the Tigers to a victory. Meanwhile, John Emery Jr. led the Tigers on the ground with 61 rushing yards on 10 carries.

The Trojans also got a fantastic performance from their quarterback, as Moss passed for 378 yards and a touchdown with zero picks thrown on 27 of 36 completions.

Moss had a prominent role in the Trojans' eight-play drive that ended with a Woody Marks rushing touchdown followed by an extra point from Michael Lantz to break the 20-20 tie and give USC the lead for good.

LSU can be expected to slide down in the rankings, but it should get much easier for the Tigers this coming Saturday when they make their season home debut against FCS program Nicholls Colonels in Baton Rouge.