Brian Kelly gets major shade thrown at him after calling out late reporters

Brian Kelly continues to catch heat over the 24-23 loss of the LSU Tigers to the Florida State Seminoles last Sunday. He recently faced the media and called out reporters for their tardiness only got get a savage clap back from one of them who said they’d likely be on time once LSU football gets it together on the field. It can’t get any crispier than that.

Brian Kelly was obviously caught by surprise by that straightforward quip from a reporter but he’s going to have to swallow all that. He came to Baton Rouge after a long stint with the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, confident that he will be able to inspire success for LSU football. The jury is still out for Brian Kelly, but losing in his coaching debut for the Tigers certainly leaves a very bad taste in his mouth.

LSU will have to fix a few issues based on their loss to the ‘Noles if they are to score big wins in the coming weeks. Jayden Daniels had 209 passing yards and two passing touchdowns on 26-of-35 completions against Florida State and also had 114 rushing yards on 16 carries in the same game, but he was pretty much the only one functioning for LSU, which saw its wide receivers, running backs, offensive line, and even special teams mightily struggle.

Brian Kelly will have an easier task ahead, with LSU football taking on a cupcake this coming Saturday at home in the form of FCS team Southern Jaguars. It’s going to get serious after that for the Tigers, with the Mississippi State Bulldogs and Auburn Tigers being two of the next three teams they would face after the Jaguars game.