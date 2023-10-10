LSU football head coach Brian Kelly gave an update on safety Greg Brooks battle with brain cancer on Monday. Kelly said Greg Brooks will undergo another procedure, per Paul Finebaum's official X account.

.@CoachBrianKelly joined the show updating us all on Greg Brooks Jr. as he's been transferred to St. Jude's Children Hospital in Memphis and how the entire CFB world has rallied around him. pic.twitter.com/QNWfifzcPu — Paul Finebaum (@finebaum) October 9, 2023

“One of the great things about this game is how everybody has come together and even, you know, obviously he transferred in from Arkansas. Coach (Sam) Pittman reached out to see him when Arkansas was in but even just this past weekend Missouri wore the number three on their helmet. I've gotten the head coach from Memphis call because Greg has been transferred to the St. Jude's Children's Hospital in Memphis. Memphis has reached out,” Brian Kelly said.

“Just this overwhelming support for Greg in the football community. And then we started a victory fund and over $100,000 has been raised. We're just so grateful for the support that everybody throughout this entire country and the football community, college football, has embraced this. You know, obviously, thoughts and prayers everyday for Greg and he's a strong man and we're hoping this next surgery allows him the next challenge of battling cancer,” Kelly concluded.

Another big-name athlete who recently reached out to Greg Brooks was LSU basketball star Angel Reese. She re-posted a tweet from LSU football announcing Brooks has medulloblastoma, a form of brain cancer.

Greg Brooks played for Arkansas football for there years before transferring to LSU. The fifth-year senior is in his second season with LSU football. Team physicians diagnosed Brooks with brain cancer after LSU football's game against Grambling State last month. Greg Brooks underwent a surgical procedure to remove the malignant tumor some time later.

Here's wishing Greg Brooks a speedy recovery.