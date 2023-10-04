LSU football safety Greg Brooks Jr. was diagnosed with a rare form of brain cancer called medulloblastoma. The 22-year-old played in the first two games of the season for the Tigers versus Florida State and Grambling State before the cancer was discovered. He then went to doctors after experiencing dizziness where he was then diagnosed with the cancerous tumor. He successfully had surgery to remove the tumor in September and there is no evidence that the cancer has spread.

Still, the LSU team captain faces a long road ahead to recover. The tumor has unfortunately impacted Brooks' speech and communication skills and he will have to undergo plenty of physical therapy and rehab to heal.

Following the announcement, LSU football coach Brian Kelly issued a statement of support to Brooks and his family. Kelly posted, “Greg and his entire family and support system have been incredibly strong throughout all of this. Our program continues to pray and support Greg in his fight. We ask that you help the Brooks family and support the fund as he continues in the journey ahead.”

LSU has also set up the Greg Brooks Victory Fund for supports to contribute. The Fund will help pay for his medical care, treatment, transportation and therapy among other expenses. The fund is run under NCAA regulated rules.

Prior to leaving for medical care, Brooks was in his fifth season of college football and second with the Tigers. Prior to transferring to LSU, he played three seasons with Arkansas football.