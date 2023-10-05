Angel Reese sent her well-wishes to LSU football player Greg Brooks, who has been diagnosed with brain cancer. Reese re-tweeted a post from LSU football's official X account with a simple four-word statement for the ailing safety, per The Spun's Chris Rosvoglou.

LSU football head coach Brian Kelly also wished Greg Brooks a speedy recovery on social media on Wednesday.

“Greg and his entire family have been incredibly strong throughout all of this. Our program continues to pray and support Greg in this fight. We ask that you help the Brooks family and support the fund as he continues in the journey ahead,” Brian Kelly wrote.

Greg Brooks spent the first three years of his collegiate career with Arkansas football. He is in his fifth overall season and second year with LSU football.

Brooks suited up in LSU football's first two games against Florida State and Grambling State. He experienced nausea and dizziness after the Grambling State game so he reached out to his doctors. They soon discovered he has medulloblastoma, a form of brain cancer. Greg Brooks underwent surgery to remove the cancerous tumor last month. To the relief of LSU football fans, Brooks' cancer hasn't metastasized.

Angel Reese is one of the biggest women's college basketball players today. Reese transferred from Maryland basketball prior to the 2022 NCAA season and made an immediate impact. She was a double-double machine who averaged 23 points and 15.4 rebounds per game last season.

Angel Reese's mockery of Caitlin Clark's hand-in-face gesture made national headlines. Reese led LSU women's basketball to its first national title over Clark's Iowa squad.

Here's wishing LSU football's Greg Brooks a full recovery.