For the first time in nearly a decade, the LSU football team might bring a live mascot into Tiger Stadium for their pivotal Week 11 matchup with Alabama. LSU head coach Brian Kelly has no problems with that plan, should it come to fruition.

“Listen, I'm a tiger fan,” Kelly said on The Pat McAfee Show. “Period. I'm a tiger fan, period.”

LSU having a caged live tiger on the field used to be a school tradition. The live mascot was known by fans as “Mike” but the program was discontinued in 2015 when Mike VI tragically passed. The tiger rumored to be present on Saturday will not be the next “Mike” and appears to be just a one-time occasion rather than the rebirth of a beloved tradition.

The school's tradition of having a live mascot still lives on with Mike VII, who lives in a facility nearby Tiger Stadium. Mike VII, who was originally named Harvey, has just never been to a football game since taking over in 2017. The tiger who will be present on Saturday is named Omar Bradley, per WBRZ-TV.

While several schools support a live mascot program, few boast one as intimidating and high-maintenance as a tiger. Most live mascots are smaller animals, including the Yale bulldog “Handsome Dan,” who is recognized as the first live animal mascot.

LSU and Alabama campaign for playoff appearance in Week 11

As two of the most respected college football programs in the country, LSU and Alabama will compete with a lot on the line for the SEC powerhouses in Week 11. Despite being two top-15 programs, neither team has had the season they had hoped for with costly losses derailing their respective title aspirations.

LSU will hold the home-field advantage but the betting odds give Alabama a 2.5-point edge. The Crimson Tide have alternated wins and losses in their last four games, with wins over South Carolina and Missouri but disappointing defeats to Vanderbilt and Tennessee.

The Tigers have been slightly more consistent but saw their six-game win streak come to a close in Week 9. LSU's loss to Texas A&M was their first since dropping an opening weekend matchup to USC in Las Vegas. While both of the team's losses have come against high-profile, ranked opponents, their loss to USC has not aged well with the Trojans sitting at 4-5 with three games remaining on the year.

Both LSU and Alabama also have just three games left in the regular season. A win would give either team its fourth conference victory of the year and strengthen their case to be in the 12-team College Football Playoff in December, whether they make the SEC Championship Game or not.