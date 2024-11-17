LSU football head coach Brian Kelly started the year throwing down his fists after the USC loss. Now he went scorched earth on his own player Saturday.

The Tigers took a disappointing 27-16 loss to Florida. But the most discussed moment involved Kelly and wide receiver Chris Hilton. Both had a heated exchange that ESPN 1045 radio personality Hunter McCann caught. McCann attempted to read Kelly's lips and connected these words.

“Don’t walk away from me! You are f**king un-coachable. Who the f**k do you think you are?” was what McCann read off.

Things worsened after that fiery moment. The Gators iced the win off Jadan Baugh rumbling 55 yards for the final touchdown with under four minutes left. Worse, that was a true freshman scoring on Kelly's team.

It's a turbulent season for Kelly. He got ripped for LSU's underachieving outing against Alabama last Saturday. Kelly created one other NSFW moment with his own player after the Texas A&M loss.

But Kelly's sideline tirade toward Hilton sparked lots of reactions. Including some mocking the coach.

Who criticized LSU's Brian Kelly after Florida moment

The Florida Gators poked fun of Kelly. Their X (formerly known as Twitter) account encouraged him to go easy on their tables. Which references Kelly's infamous postgame meltdown from Week 1.

Journalist and New York Times bestselling author John U. Bacon mocked Kelly after his heated exchange and loss.

“Anyone else find it more than a little delicious that Brian Kelly left Notre Dame for LSU to win a national title, and Notre Dame is now 9-1, and LSU 6-4? Because I do,” Bacon posted on X.

The fan account CFB Talk Daily called Kelly “a career underachiever” in calling out the head coach after the loss.

NFL Draft analyst for Bleacher Report Joe Deleone believed Saturday's loss sealed Kelly's fate.

“Brian Kelly should be done for LSU. Year to year gradual regression, 4 losses before the end of November, and you just lost to a coach that the whole conference clowns on. It’s unlikely he’s fired now, but there aren’t any signs of becoming a national champ,” Deleone said.

But one of the most vocal was Sean Lebar of Mike Farrell Sports. He brought up one major blemish on Kelly's resume.

“While Kelly has had a ton of regular season success at both Notre Dame and LSU, he has yet to lead a team to a national championship win and until he proves he can do it, there will be questions if he’s the right coach at LSU,” Lebar wrote.

Lebar additionally circled back to Kelly's viral exchange during the loss.

“It’s clear he realized in that moment the 2024 season was over in terms of the expectations for the program,” Lebar said.

LSU is bowl eligible with six wins. However, Saturday's viral moment pushed Kelly to the brink. And pushed the belief Kelly's Baton Rouge days are numbered.