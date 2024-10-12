LSU football is getting some bad news. Wide receivers Chris Hilton Jr. and CJ Daniels are not expected to play for the Tigers Saturday, per ESPN. Both wideouts are downgraded to doubtful after injury issues, despite practicing some during the week.

This is rough waters for the LSU program, as the team is already missing another key receiver. Kyle Parker is out for the rest of the season due to a tricep tear.

The Tigers have a key showdown with Ole Miss on Saturday. Both teams are ranked and trying to stay alive in the SEC Conference championship race.

LSU football has high expectations this season for Coach Brian Kelly

LSU enters Saturday's contest with a 4-1 record. The team has some high expectations for the season, as Brian Kelly is now in his third year with the program. The Tigers lost to USC in disappointing fashion this season, but have rebounded to win four games in a row heading into Saturday.

Kelly's first two seasons were somewhat disappointing, despite earning 10 wins in both campaigns. That's because LSU has won national championships in the last two decades with Ed Orgeron, Nick Saban and Les Miles at the helm. LSU football fans expect the team to compete for SEC championships and it hasn't happened in awhile.

Things get no easier for the team with three wide receivers out for the Ole Miss game. Daniels has 20 receptions this season for 239 yards and no touchdowns. Hilton Jr. hasn't posted any stats during the 2024 campaign, as he suffered an ankle injury in training camp. The Tigers will have to use some of their more inexperienced players to pick up the slack in the passing game on Saturday.

The Tigers host Ole Miss at 7:30 Eastern Saturday. Both teams have one loss on the season and whoever loses this game is almost certainly eliminated from the College Football Playoff race.