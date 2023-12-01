Heisman contenders collide in Vegas on Friday, and LSU football put up a billboard of Jayden Daniels to make a statement.

The Heisman trophy winner will be announced one week after conference championship weekend, and right now, it seems like a three man race between Oregon football's Bo Nix, Washington football's Michael Penix Jr and LSU football's Jayden Daniels. The Huskies and the Ducks will do battle on Friday night in Las Vegas for the Pac-12 title, but the Tigers do not have another game before the winner is announced. However, even though LSU isn't playing, Daniels will also be in Las Vegas on Friday night… in the form of a billboard.

LSU football posted a photo of a billboard on Twitter that has a photo of Jayden Daniels and reads ‘That kid Jayden.' The billboard is located is Las Vegas, where the Pac-12 championship is. The Tigers want their guy to win the Heisman, and they're pulling out all the stops to get it done.

Right now, it seems like the LSU quarterback is in good position to win college football's most coveted award. Daniels is the current betting favorite, but Nix and Penix Jr. aren't too far behind. If Friday night's game is a shootout, the winning QB could very well take over the top spot.

Let's take a look at how these three players stack up against each other. This season for LSU football, Daniels has 3,814 passing yards, 40 touchdowns and just four interceptions. He also has 1,134 rushing yards and 10 rushing touchdowns. He is the leading rusher on the Tigers. That is insane.

Nix has 3,906 passing yards, 37 touchdowns and two interceptions. He has 159 rush yards and six touchdowns with his legs. Lastly, Penix Jr. has 3,899 passing yards, 32 touchdowns and eight interceptions. He has three rushing touchdowns this season.

If LSU had a good defense to back up what Daniels and the offense has done, he would probably be a lock to win the trophy. But the Tigers lost three games, and for the Heisman, that seems to matter, even though Daniels can't control what the defense does. Being the leading rusher on the team when you also have 40 passing touchdowns and nearly 4,000 passing yards is insane. It's going to be hard to not give the trophy to Jayden Daniels.