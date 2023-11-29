As the season winds down, we inch closer to finding out who will win the Heisman, and it could be LSU football QB Jayden Daniels.

The LSU football team came into this season with goals of winning the SEC and going to the College Football Playoff. The Tigers were ranked #5 to start the season, but they lost by 21 points in the season opener against then #8 Florida State. That game showed that LSU wasn't quite as good as everyone thought they were going to be, but they have still had a pretty successful season. The Tigers finished the regular season with a 9-3 (6-2) record, and they are ranked #13 in the country. They will go to a good bowl game, and quarterback Jayden Daniels might end up winning the Heisman Trophy.

Jayden Daniels has been outstanding this season. Not only has he been a terrific passing quarterback, but his running skills make him one of the most dynamic players in college football. In the LSU football regular season, Daniels was 236-327 through the air for 3,812 yards, 40 touchdowns and just four interceptions. That alone is Heisman-worthy, but his rushing numbers add a whole other element to his resume.

LSU has had the luxury of using Daniels in the pass game and run game this year, and he does not disappoint with his legs. Daniels has 1,134 rushing yards on 135 carries this year, and he also has 10 rushing touchdowns. He is the leading rusher on this Tigers team. Being the leading rusher and passer on a college football team is not easy to do, and that why Daniels is one of the favorites to win the Heisman.

We will learn who the Heisman finalists are on December 4th, and the winner will be announced on December 9th. It would be very surprising if the LSU football star did not end up in New York.

College football insider Brett McMurphy has conducted recent polls to see who the public believes should win the Heisman, and LSU football's Jayden Daniels has picked up the majority of the vote. McMurphy has received 89,075 votes on his polls, and Daniels received 44.7% of them. The next closest player was Bo Nix who received 32.8%, followed by Michael Penix Jr. at 16.2% and Marvin Harrison Jr. with 6.3%.

The actual Heisman voting could obviously look much different than this, but that gives us a good idea of who the public thinks should win. This weekend's Pac-12 title game that pits Nix and Penix Jr. up against each other will also play a big role in who wins the award.

There's no question that Daniels has had a special season for LSU. He is clearly one of the best players in college football, and he definitely has a good chance at taking home the award.