By Quinn Allen · 2 min read

LSU football will have arguably their most important player back in 2023. QB Jayden Daniels, who was expected to be taken in the upcoming NFL Draft, has decided to return to Baton Rouge for his final year of eligibility after leading the Tigers to a 9-3 record in 2022.

Daniels made the announcement on social media with a heartfelt statement.

“Louisiana has accepted me as one of their own and there is nothing like Saturday night in Tiger Stadium,” Jayden Daniels wrote. “This has been an amazing ride and honestly, I’m not ready to get off just yet. I am returning for the 2023 season to fulfill the goal of an LSU Tiger and bring our fans another championship.”

Daniels began his collegiate career at Arizona State under legendary coach Herm Edwards, who has since been fired. After three seasons in Tempe, he moved on to LSU and proved to be a difference-maker this past season. The signal-caller completed 68.5% of his passes for 2,774 yards, 16 touchdowns, and just three interceptions. On the ground, the versatile weapon also rushed for 4.5 yards per carry and 11 scores. Daniels took the Tigers to the SEC Championship, where they ultimately lost 50-30 to Georgia.

The QB is nursing an ankle injury at the moment but has been practicing frequently with the team ahead of the Citrus Bowl on January 2nd against Purdue. He likely could’ve made the jump to the professional level but clearly believes another year at LSU can help his development and draft stock. With Daniels under center, the Tigers are undoubtedly a much better team. This is huge for the program.