Bo Nix was caught on camera looking visibly frustrated after Oregon football lost the Pac-12 championship game to Washington.

Oregon football quarterback Bo Nix couldn't hold back his emotions after witnessing the Ducks bow to Michael Penix and Washington football in the Pac-12 Championship game on Friday.

The Ducks were so close to winning, but in the end, they just couldn't overcome Penix's playmaking as he led the way to the Huskies' 34-31 win.

After the contest, Nix was spotted by the cameras looking visibly frustrated, with his towel draped around his head as he looked down in disappointment. While his face couldn't be seen at that moment, it's not hard to assume what was going on in his mind right there.

This one hurts for Bo Nix 💔 pic.twitter.com/DIbjMgkcim — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) December 2, 2023

No one can blame Bo Nix for showing such raw emotions and disappointment. He gave it all for Oregon football, but in the end, they were just no match to Washington.

The Ducks even found themselves ahead 24-20 in the third quarter after overcoming a 20-3 deficit in the first half. They were also able to cut the Huskies' lead down to three with a little over two minutes to play in the fourth quarter. In the end, they couldn't complete the comeback.

Sure it wasn't a perfect game from Nix, but he was also the reason why they were able to stay in the game despite trailing early. Nix finished the contest with three touchdowns and one interception after completing 21 of his 34 passes for 239 yards.

Any player in Nix's position would have probably felt the same was he did after the big loss. Oregon football finished the season with two losses, with both defeats coming at the hands of Washington football.

While it's definitely a sad ending for him and the program, Nix can still hold his head high after giving the Ducks another memorable campaign.