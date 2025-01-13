Former LSU football wide receiver Kyren Lacy turned himself in to police on Sunday night after causing a car crash and fleeing the scene on Dec. 17. The Louisiana State Police news release described the accident, via ESPN.

“As Lacy was illegally passing the other vehicles, the driver of a northbound pickup truck abruptly braked and swerved to the right to avoid a head-on collision with the approaching Dodge,” the news release said.

“Traveling behind the pickup was a 2017 Kia Cadenza whose driver swerved left to avoid the oncoming Dodge Charger. As the Kia Cadenza took evasive action to avoid impact with the Dodge, it crossed the centerline and collided head-on with a southbound 2017 Kia Sorento.”

The accident killed a 78-year-old man. Lacy was charged with negligent homicide, felony hit-and-run with death and reckless operation of a vehicle. The 2024 Second-team All-SEC honoree was jailed and then released on $151,000 bail after turning himself in.

Lacy, who finished with 58 catches for 866 yards and nine touchdowns this past season, declared for the NFL Draft on Dec. 19, two days after the accident. Louisiana police had been in touch with the 24-year-old and his attorney since Friday after putting out an arrest warrant, via ESPN's Mark Schlabach.

Lacy's agent Rocky Arcenaux then put out a statement on Friday night, via WDSU 6 News.

“We are aware of the allegations that have been made regarding Kyren Lacy, and we want to take this opportunity to address them. First and foremost, Kyren is fully cooperating with authorities. We strongly believe that the facts will ultimately demonstrate the truth but we respect the need for a full and thorough investigation,” Arcenaux said.

We recognize the concern and questions that may arise from these recent allegations. To anyone impacted, directly or indirectly, we want to assure that this matter is being taken very seriously, and we are committed to resolving it responsibly. Out of respect for the investigation and everyone involved, we will not be making further comments at this time,” he continued.