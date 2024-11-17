LSU football coach Brian Kelly is not having a great year, and it may be getting even worse. College football analyst and ESPN commentator Paul Finebaum is going after Kelly after LSU lost their third straight game Saturday. The Tigers bowed to Florida on the road, 27-16.

“Now, you just said you don’t want to play Kansas if you’re another team. You do want to play LSU,” Finebaum said on ESPN and reported by On3. “I talk to you every Monday after I talk to Brian Kelly, there’s something that came about two years ago, and, you know, we really enjoyed the relationship. And in the last few weeks, it’s just downright, you know, like riding a roller coaster at Six Flags, because it’s almost indescribable what a hot mess LSU is at the moment.”

LSU is 6-4 on the year, and Kelly is struggling in his third season at the school. After leaving Notre Dame for the SEC, Kelly just hasn't found strong success in Baton Rouge. He's yet to take the school to a College Football Playoff appearance.

LSU football is getting restless under Brian Kelly

The 2024 season started on the wrong foot for the Tigers, as the team lost to USC. Since then, things appeared to be getting better for LSU. The team has then unraveled in the last month, losing to Florida, Texas A&M and Alabama.

During the Florida game, things seemed awfully tense on the LSU sidelines. Kelly was seen yelling at a player, and a player also jawed at him. The anger seems to be spilling over at the LSU football program.

“This is a simple exercise of do you want to fight or not?” Kelly said after the game, per ESPN. “Do you want to fight and take responsibility as coaches and players that we're not playing well and we're struggling right now? … There's a rough spot here that we have to fight through, and we have to do it together.”

LSU next plays Vanderbilt Saturday.