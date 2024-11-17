LSU Football did not have anything to celebrate on Saturday. The Tigers suffered an embarrassing loss against the Gators that is almost certain to bounce them out of the AP Top 25. To make matters worse, the Tigers also got some discouraging recruitment news on Saturday.

Former LSU four-star recruit Devin Harper flipped his commitment from LSU to Ole Miss on Saturday, per Hayes Fawcett of On3. Harper is a 6'5″ 313lb interior offensive line recruit from Shreveport, Louisiana.

Harper had previously been pledged to the Tigers since January, when he chose LSU football over Georgia, Florida State, Ole Miss, Tennessee, and others.

However, Ole Miss never gave up its pursuit of Harper. Most recently, the Rebels hosted Devin Harper for their massive win against the Bulldogs on November 9th.

“The atmosphere was top tier, the best game I’ve been to,” he told OM Spirit’s Zach Berry after the game. “The Grove showed me love and the game atmosphere was just electric from the teams play to the fans.”

According to the On3 Industry Ranking, Harper ranks as the No. 90 overall prospect in the country. He is also the No. 7 interior offensive lineman and No. 3 prospect in the state of Louisiana.

LSU football in shambles after embarrassing loss to Florida

LSU football suffered a crushing loss against Florida on Saturday. The Tiger fell 27-16 in a stunning road loss against the Gators that highlights just how far the powerhouse program has fallen in recent seasons.

The Tigers collapsed in the second half, surrendering 17 points and only scoring six points. This included a 14-3 fourth quarter for the Gators.

The loss also ended a historic streak for head coach Brian Kelly. He had won at least 10 games in every season dating back to 2017. However, that is now impossible as the Tigers have a 6-4 record and only two games left on the schedule.

LSU football still has regular season home games against Vanderbilt and Oklahoma to look forward to.