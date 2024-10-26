The outright lead in the SEC is on the line tonight as the 8th-ranked LSU Tigers head to College Station to take on the 14th-ranked Texas A&M Aggies. LSU and A&M are the only two teams left in the SEC without a loss in conference play, and if those high stakes weren't enough to get you excited about this matchup, Tigers quarterback Garrett Nussmeier and Aggies head coach Mike Elko have been engaged in a mostly tepid war of words regarding the difficulty of playing at Kyle Field.

Fortunately for Garrett Nussmeier, he won't be walking into hostile territory without a full complement of weapons on Saturday evening.

Per ESPN's Pete Thamel:

“LSU WR CJ Daniels is a game-time decision against Texas A&M tonight. He’ll warm up and attempt to play. WR Chris Hilton Jr. (ankle) will play for the first time in 2024 today, he’s brings straight-line speed and ability to take the top off a defense. A key LSU addition.”

Let's start with CJ Daniels, who comes into LSU's Week 9 matchup with Texas A&M as the Tigers' 4th-leading receiver. Last year, Daniels eclipsed the 1,000 yard mark as the leading receiver on a Liberty Flames squad that went 13-1 and made a Fiesta Bowl appearance. Down in Baton Rouge, Daniels hasn't been nearly as prolific, but he did have his best performance of the season — 7 receptions, 86 yards — in LSU's win against Arkansas last Saturday.

Chris Hilton Jr., on the other hand, has been in Baton Rouge for the entirety of his collegiate career. The redshirt junior has been a seldom-used weapon in his first three years at LSU, but coming off of a ReliaQuest Bowl performance in which he caught 3 passes for 56 yards and a touchdown, hopes were high that the speedster would be primed for a big year in 2024. Unfortunately, an ankle injury during fall camp has kept Hilton out of action… until now.