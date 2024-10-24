ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It is time to continue our college football odds series with an LSU-Texas A&M prediction and pick. Find out how to watch LSU-Texas A&M.

What an unlikely big game this is. What do we mean when we say that? Let's go back to Week 1 of the 2024 college football season. Both LSU and Texas A&M lost their first game of the campaign. LSU lost a neutral-site game to USC, while A&M fell at home to Notre Dame. If you consider the caliber of opponent LSU and A&M lost to, those games frankly shouldn't have become defeats. USC is not a good team this year. LSU has to be kicking itself for not finding a way to win that game. A&M's loss to Notre Dame looks worse in light of the fact that the Fighting Irish then turned around and lost at home to Northern Illinois, and have not been a dominant team this season. LSU and A&M both let one get away in Week 1. Typically, when teams lose high-stakes Week 1 games, they don't recover. It's one thing to lose in September, maybe in Week 4, but it's quite another matter to lose in Week 1 and immediately lose any margin for error within a season.

Yet, LSU and A&M have both overcome their first-game losses. They have only one loss right now. They are two of six teams in the SEC with only one loss, so you don't need a big or long explanation of how important this game is. It's very simple: The winner stays very much alive in the SEC and College Football Playoff races, while the loser knows that it will have to run the table in November in order to have any chance of playing in both the SEC title game and the playoff itself. The stakes in this game are evident. Everyone can see it.

LSU's Brian Kelly and A&M's Mike Elko have done really good work with their teams in October. Players are getting developed. Mistakes are being reduced. These teams are growing and evolving. Now they get to test themselves versus each other. It should be highly compelling.

Here are the LSU-Texas A&M College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: LSU-Texas A&M Odds

LSU: +2.5 (-105)

Moneyline: +114

Texas A&M: -2.5 (-115)

Moneyline: -137

Over: 53.5 (-110)

Under: 53.5 (-110)

How to Watch LSU vs. Texas A&M

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET/4:30 p.m. PT

TV: ABC

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why LSU Could Cover The Spread/Win

LSU's comeback win over Ole Miss showed how much this team has grown up. The defense is better late in games. The offense can come up with a clutch drive and convert gutsy fourth downs. LSU isn't a dominant team, but the response to pressure and adversity is so much better now than it was a month ago. The toughness of this team and the player development being done by Brian Kelly offer convincing reasons to pick LSU. Plus, Texas A&M's offense needs to show it can play well against a good opponent. We haven't yet seen that from the Aggie offense this season. A&M faces genuine doubts, and we don't think the Aggies have earned the benefit of the doubt just yet.

Why Texas A&M Could Cover The Spread/Win

A&M lost to Notre Dame at home. Don't expect the Aggies to lose another huge game on their home field. This time, the Aggies will defend Kyle Field.

Final LSU-Texas A&M Prediction & Pick

We are leaning to Texas A&M but still have questions about the Aggies' passing game and their ability to score in high-pressure situations. Just enjoy this game instead of betting on it.

Final LSU-Texas A&M Prediction & Pick: Texas A&M -2.5