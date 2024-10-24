As the anticipated matchup of the Texas A&M football team hosting the LSU Tigers is on for Saturday night, there have been some questions regarding Kyle Field not being the loudest environment. LSU football quarterback Garrett Nussmeier would say that while the location gets loud, not as much as Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge which sparked a response from Aggies head coach Mike Elko.

Speaking to the media before the big game, Elko would speak about how the 12th man at Kyle Field is extraordinary and how that is one aspect he doesn't have to worry about showing up Saturday according to On3 Sports.

“I’m gonna leave the first part of that question for about 10 o’clock Saturday night,” Elko said.

“The second part of that question, what makes it special, and I joked about this because I couldn’t believe in the spring there was conversations about the 12th Man showing up at the spring game,” Elko continued. “And I addressed it in the spring, there’s a lot of things I worry about, the one thing I never worry about is where the 12th Man will be when Texas A&M football is playing on Saturday,” Elko added. “They will be in Kyle, they will be loud and proud, and they will give us an unbelievable home field advantage.”

Elko would go on to explain what makes the atmosphere so special at the venue as it obviously is filled with fans that have relentless and unwavering support for their team.

Texas A&M football's Mike Elko on what the fans mean to the team

Especially for the upcoming Texas A&M football game that is one of the best matchups of the weekend against the Tigers, Elko is anticipating a rowdy crowd.

“What it means to us is everything. It means that you have support, and we talk about it all the time with the players. You deal with so much negativity nowadays when things don’t go right like social media, and message boards, and blogs, and all of these things,” Elko said. “And the kids to understand, like your fan base is here for you all the time. Like they don’t turn your back on you. It’s not if you win, they love you. If you don’t, they don’t. You’re very blessed to be at a place where your fan base shows up and supports you all the time.”

While there is no doubt that Kyle Field is a hostile environment for any opposing team, the same can easily be said for LSU football's home stadium. Subsequently, the original comments from Nussmeier came in the build up to the video game launch of College Football 25 where EA Sports ranked it the top stadium.

Fast forward to the present and Nussmeier would be complimentary towards Kyle Field.

“Obviously, we acknowledge it’s a tough environment. It’s a tough place to play. It’s going to be loud, it’s going to be exciting,” Nussmeier said. “For us, we’re playing a football game this Saturday. Yeah, it’s going to be loud. That’s going to be the environment … We’re focused on us. We’re focused on executing to the best of our ability and attacking our opponent.”

At any rate, the No. 14 ranked Aggies host the No. 8 ranked Aggies Saturday night in a high stakes battle.